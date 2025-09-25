Home / Technology / Tech News / Citigroup shifts 1,000 tech jobs to India amid China cuts, H-1B fee hike

Citigroup shifts 1,000 tech jobs to India amid China cuts, H-1B fee hike

Earlier this year, Citi announced that it would cut around 3,500 jobs at its technology centres in China as part of a global effort to simplify and shrink global tech operations

Citi
Citigroup already employs about 33,000 people in India, largely across GCCs. (Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
American banking giant Citigroup has moved nearly 1,000 technology roles to its support centres in India, according to Bloomberg. This follows the group’s announcement earlier this year that it would cut around 3,500 jobs at its technology centres in China as part of a global effort to simplify and shrink global tech operations to improve risk and data management.
 
This also comes amid the United States (US) President Donald Trump-led administration has imposed a whopping $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications. According to experts, this may push Wall Street banks to lean more on Indian global capability centres (GCCs) and hire more locals for newer roles. Citigroup already employs about 33,000 people in India, largely across these GCCs located in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Mumbai, according to Bloomberg.
 
While announcing the job cuts in China, Citi said the roles would be moved to its other technology centres, though it did not specify the locations. A Reuters report in June noted that the bank had also scaled back in the US, Indonesia, the Philippines and Poland as part of its global restructuring plan. Latest reports suggest that India may emerge as a preferred destination for these roles.

India's GCC landscape

 
India currently hosts around 1,760 GCCs, a number expected to exceed 2,000 by next year, according to Nasscom. EY estimates the industry’s market size, currently at $64 billion, could reach $110 billion by 2030. Many of these centres, operating as offshore extensions of headquarters, work on advanced technologies across sectors such as retail, automotive, healthcare and banking, with growing roles in product R&D, analytics and design. Senior executives often operate from these centres, managing teams worldwide.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap Sept 25: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, Surface Pro, Sony State of Play

Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 get new colours; offers announced across series

Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit: Google confirms Android for PC debut next year

HyperOS 3: Xiaomi reveals Android 16 rollout schedule for phones, tablets

LinkedIn will use your profile data to train its AI model: How to opt out

Topics :Citi BankCitigroupTech jobsIndian investments into GCCChinaindia jobsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story