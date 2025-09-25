Citigroup shifts 1,000 tech jobs to India amid China cuts, H-1B fee hike

While announcing the job cuts in China, Citi said the roles would be moved to its other technology centres, though it did not specify the locations. A Reuters report in June noted that the bank had also scaled back in the US, Indonesia, the Philippines and Poland as part of its global restructuring plan. Latest reports suggest that India may emerge as a preferred destination for these roles.

India's GCC landscape

India currently hosts around 1,760 GCCs, a number expected to exceed 2,000 by next year, according to Nasscom. EY estimates the industry’s market size, currently at $64 billion, could reach $110 billion by 2030. Many of these centres, operating as offshore extensions of headquarters, work on advanced technologies across sectors such as retail, automotive, healthcare and banking, with growing roles in product R&D, analytics and design. Senior executives often operate from these centres, managing teams worldwide.