ChatGPT to add interactive visuals while explaining math, science concepts

ChatGPT’s interactive learning update: How it works

With the update, ChatGPT can now show interactive visual modules when users ask about certain math or science topics. Instead of only providing text explanations, the tool can display visual elements that demonstrate how equations and variables behave.

Users can adjust variables or manipulate formulas and immediately see how those changes affect graphs or results. The company said that the approach is meant to help learners understand the relationships behind equations by experimenting with them directly.

According to the blog, the update currently supports more than 70 basic math and science concepts that are usually taught in high school and college. These include topics such as the Pythagorean theorem, linear equations, compound interest, circle area, cone volume, Ohm’s law, Coulomb’s law, kinetic energy, Hooke’s law and the PV=nRT equation.