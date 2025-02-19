Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Apple could revamp iPhone design this year, introduce ultra-thin model too

Reportedly, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will introduce a horizontal bar-style rear camera module

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max
iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max (Image: Apple)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
Apple is reportedly planning a major redesign for the upcoming iPhone 17 series. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the Pro models in the next-generation iPhone line-up will feature a revamped camera module, with an elevated horizontal bar spanning the back of the device. The report also suggests that the expected iPhone 17 Air model, which is said to have a sleeker design, will follow a similar design approach.
 
iPhone 17 series: expected design changes
 
The report states that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will introduce a horizontal bar-style rear camera module. While the camera arrangement is expected to remain unchanged, the LiDAR sensor and LED flash could be relocated to the right side. With the camera module extending across a larger portion of the back panel, the Pro models may adopt a dual-tone aesthetic. Other anticipated design changes include slimmer bezels and a more compact Dynamic Island at the front.
 
The anticipated iPhone 17 Air is also expected to adopt a similar rear camera design as the Pro models. This new, slimmer iPhone is likely to feature a single rear camera placed within a horizontal camera bar stretching across the top edge of the device. According to the report, these design similarities with the Pro model could help Apple position the iPhone 17 Air as a premium offering despite having a single rear camera.

For the uninitiated, Apple is reportedly developing the iPhone 17 Air with a design inspired by the iPad Pro, possibly featuring an ultra-thin chassis measuring around 5.5mm in thickness. For reference, the slimmest iPhone to date, the iPhone 6, had a 6.9mm-thick frame.
 
Meanwhile, the standard models in the iPhone 17 series are expected to retain the vertically stacked camera module design introduced with the iPhone 16 series.
First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

