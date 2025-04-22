CMF Phone 2 Pro: Nothing unveils full design, AI features ahead of launch

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has officially unveiled the design of its upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro, the second smartphone under its CMF sub-brand. Through a microsite on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, Nothing confirmed that the device will feature a dual-tone back panel, along with the modular design similar to last year’s CMF Phone 1. The smartphone is also getting AI-powered features, just like the Nothing Phone 3a series models.

Nothing is set to launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro on April 28. Alongside the smartphone, the company will also introduce a range of new audio products — CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: What to expect

Design

Revealing the full design of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing has confirmed a dual-tone rear panel. As shown in the preview images, the top and bottom halves of the back feature different textures and finishes, though both use similar shades. Two variants were shown — one with CMF’s signature orange colour featuring a matte upper half and a glossy lower section, and another combining white with a granite-like texture.

The design also suggests a continuation of the modular hardware approach seen on the CMF Phone 1, indicated by the visible screws along the edges and a dial in the bottom right corner. On the CMF Phone 1, these elements enabled users to swap back panels and attach accessories such as card holders, lanyards, and stands.

AI Features

Also Read

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will also feature the “Essential Key”, an extra button introduced earlier this year with the Nothing Phone 3a line-up. The Essential Key allows users to take screenshots, record voice notes, and more, saving them in a dedicated “Essential Space.” This space uses AI to automatically organise the content, and can even create reminders or calendar events based on what’s saved.

Camera

Nothing had previously revealed the CMF Phone 2 Pro’s camera specifications. The smartphone will sport a triple rear camera set-up, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The company claims that the 1/1.57-inch primary sensor is the largest in its segment, and that the Phone 2 Pro is the first device in this range to offer a telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

Performance

Nothing has also confirmed that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC. The company claims this chip delivers 10 per cent faster CPU performance and 5 per cent graphics improvement over the standard Dimensity 7300 used in the CMF Phone 1.

The phone will also feature gaming-oriented enhancements, including support for 120fps gameplay in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate for improved responsiveness.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Expected specifications