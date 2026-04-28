Copilot can now draft emails in Outlook, manage calendar with your prompts

Microsoft has introduced new agentic capabilities for Copilot in Microsoft Outlook, allowing it to take a more active role in managing users’ inboxes and calendars. According to the company, the update moves beyond assistive features like drafting emails or summarising threads, enabling Copilot to handle ongoing tasks such as prioritising messages, scheduling meetings, and resolving conflicts. The new experiences are being rolled out through Microsoft’s Frontier program.

Copilot now manages inbox tasks

As per Microsoft, Copilot in Outlook can now take over routine inbox management tasks instead of just assisting with individual actions. It can prioritise emails, identify messages that need responses, draft follow-ups, and even create rules to organise incoming mail.

The company noted that users can assign tasks to Copilot using natural language prompts, after which it carries out multi-step actions while showing its progress. This allows users to review, modify, or intervene at any stage, rather than handing over full control without visibility. Examples shared by Microsoft include identifying unanswered emails after a set period, drafting follow-ups, summarising missed messages after time away, and creating rules to highlight high-priority emails. ALSO READ: Adobe Firefly AI Assistant now available in public beta: What can it do Calendar management becomes proactive On the calendar side, Microsoft is positioning Copilot as a tool that continuously manages scheduling rather than reacting to individual requests. The assistant can respond to meeting invites, resolve scheduling conflicts, reschedule one-on-one meetings, and rebook meeting rooms.

It can also block focus time based on user preferences and help make manual changes, such as cancelling or rescheduling meetings, updating details, or drafting agendas based on context, such as meeting goals and participants. Focus on aligning time and priorities Beyond scheduling, Microsoft said that Copilot is designed to help users better manage how their time is spent. The assistant can analyse upcoming schedules, suggest which meetings to decline or delegate, and highlight areas where users may be overbooked. It can also assist with meeting preparation by summarising relevant information, suggesting discussion points, and flagging potential risks based on context.