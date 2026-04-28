Google Wallet adds Aadhaar digital ID support with limited data sharing

Google Wallet is expanding its digital ID features, adding Aadhaar-based identity support for users in India. According to the Google blog, the update lets users store and use digital IDs directly on their phones, reducing the need to carry physical documents. Essentially, Google has partnered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) so that users can verify their identity for everyday use cases using verifiable credentials stored in the Wallet.

For context, Google Wallet is a mobile app that lets you store and use digital versions of everyday items on your phone instead of carrying physical ones. It can hold things like debit and credit card credentials for payments, travel tickets, movie tickets and more.

Aadhaar Digital ID in India: What’s new READ: Apple's next TV 4K launch delayed as Siri upgrade pushes timeline: Report In India, Google Wallet now supports Aadhaar verifiable credentials. This means users can save a digital version of their Aadhaar details on their device and use it when identity verification is required. This allows users to verify their identity for everyday use cases without sharing full details. For example, users can confirm their age while booking movie tickets, verify profiles on platforms like BharatMatrimony or auto-fill details for visa applications through services like Atlys. Other use cases, such as verifying visitors in housing societies, can also be done.