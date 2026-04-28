Andhra CM lays foundation for $15 billion Google data centre near Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday laid the foundation for $15 billion Google Artificial Intelligence data centre near Visakhapatnam.

The 1 GW capacity data centre will emerge as a major step in India's digital infrastructure growth.

It is expected to be one of the largest AI data centres in the country and will provide advanced AI cloud infrastructure and large-scale data storage capabilities, an official release earlier said.

The facility will be established across 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli villages, with other private partners, aiming to build a larger multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem in the state.