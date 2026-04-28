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Andhra CM lays foundation for $15 billion Google data centre near Vizag

The facility will be established across 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli villages, with other private partners, aiming to build a larger multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem in the state

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The 1 GW capacity data centre will emerge as a major step in India's digital infrastructure growth | Image: X/@JaiTDP
Press Trust of India Tarluvada (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 10:34 AM IST
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday laid the foundation for $15 billion Google Artificial Intelligence data centre near Visakhapatnam.

The 1 GW capacity data centre will emerge as a major step in India's digital infrastructure growth.

It is expected to be one of the largest AI data centres in the country and will provide advanced AI cloud infrastructure and large-scale data storage capabilities, an official release earlier said.

The facility will be established across 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli villages, with other private partners, aiming to build a larger multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem in the state.

The state government has outlined a long-term vision to develop a multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem with a total capacity of around 6.5 gigawatts, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a major data hub.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduGoogleGoogle's AIData centreVisakhapatnam

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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