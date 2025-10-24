Microsoft has launched its Copilot Fall Release, a broad set of updates that extend Copilot AI across Edge, Windows, mobile and other Microsoft services. The update adds shared collaboration tools such as Copilot Groups, deeper memory and personalisation, new instructor-style learning and health features, tighter integrations with third-party accounts, and several user interface and voice improvements. Here is everything new coming to Copilot across Microsoft's ecosystem:

Copilot Fall Release: Everything new

Copilot Groups: One of the biggest additions is Groups, a shared AI experience where up to 32 people can collaborate in real-time. Microsoft said that Groups allows users to brainstorm, co-write, and plan together with Copilot helping summarise threads, suggest ideas, and split tasks. The feature is currently limited to the US.

Imagine: Microsoft is also introducing Imagine, a creative collaboration tool that lets users browse and remix AI-generated ideas in a shared space. Creations can be liked and remixed, allowing communities to build on each other’s work.

Mico: The update introduces Mico, an optional animated companion that gives Copilot a visual presence. Mico responds to voice interactions, changes colours based on tone, and uses expressions to create a more natural conversation experience.

Real Talk: It is a new conversation style that deliberately challenges assumptions and pushes for constructive debate — intended to make Copilot less flattering and more useful when you want critique or deeper thinking.

Memory and Personalization: Copilot can now remember user preferences, context, and past interactions. Through the new Memory and Personalization feature, users can ask Copilot to retain details such as upcoming events or personal goals, and recall them later. All memories can be edited or deleted manually.

Connectors for more integrations: With Connectors, users can link accounts like OneDrive, Outlook, Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar to make content searchable through natural language prompts. Microsoft says the feature requires explicit permission before accessing any data.

Proactive Actions: In preview, Proactive Actions helps users act on recent activity or research threads by suggesting relevant next steps, offering a more continuous workflow inside Copilot.

Copilot for Health: The company is also adding a health-focused experience, integrating medical sources like Harvard Health. Users can ask health-related questions, find doctors by specialty or location, and access vetted medical information. This feature is limited to the US for now.

Learn Live for education: In education, Microsoft has rolled out Learn Live, a voice-based interactive tutor. It uses visuals and whiteboard-style explanations to help students learn through guided questioning rather than direct answers.

Copilot in Edge: Copilot Mode in Microsoft Edge now allows users to perform tasks directly in the browser, such as comparing data across tabs, summarizing pages, and even taking actions like booking hotels or filling forms. A Journeys feature organises browsing history into storylines for easier reference.

Copilot in Windows: Windows 11 PCs are gaining deeper Copilot integration with voice and text input. Users can now activate Copilot with “Hey Copilot,” access a new home interface to resume recent activity, or use Copilot Vision for on-screen guidance.

Pages and Copilot Search: The Pages tool now supports multi-file uploads, while Copilot Search blends AI-generated responses with traditional search results, citing sources for context.