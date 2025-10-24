Google to supply AI chips to Anthropic in multibillion-dollar deal

By Davey Alba, Ed Ludlow and Rachel Metz

Alphabet Inc.’s Google will supply up to 1 million of its specialized AI chips to Anthropic PBC, a deal worth tens of billions of dollars that deepens its partnership with the fast-growing artificial intelligence startup.

The arrangement, announced Thursday, gives Anthropic vastly more computing capacity while cementing Google’s position as both a major investor and key infrastructure provider in the escalating race to power large AI models.

The tensor processing units, or TPUs — Google’s custom-designed chips that accelerate machine learning workloads — are slated to be deployed in 2026, bringing more than a gigawatt of capacity online relatively soon, Google said in a statement. The deal ranks among the largest commitments yet in the AI hardware arms race, underscoring the soaring cost of developing cutting-edge AI systems that require immense computing power to train and run large language models.

Google declined to comment on how Anthropic plans to pay it for the TPU access. Anthropic didn’t respond to a request for comment. “Anthropic and Google have a longstanding partnership and this latest expansion will help us continue to grow the compute we need to define the frontier of AI,” said Krishna Rao, chief financial officer of Anthropic, in the statement. By tapping into Google’s TPUs, Anthropic gains access to one of the most advanced chip infrastructures outside of Nvidia Corp.’s offerings, reducing its reliance on scarce and costly GPUs. The company’s move to expand the partnership with Google, the No. 3 cloud provider behind Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., also signals its confidence in Google’s specialized AI technology. Shares of Amazon, which is both a major investor in Anthropic and one of its main cloud providers, slipped after Bloomberg first reported on the deal discussions Tuesday, while Google’s stock rose.