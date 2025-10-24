TP-Link to build its largest global factory in India under five-year plan

TP-Link India is preparing a major push into local manufacturing, with plans to build its largest factory in the country, according to a report by The Economic Times. The network equipment maker, best known for its Wi-Fi routers and mesh devices, has begun discussions with three state governments to finalise a site for the new facility. The investment is expected to exceed ₹100 crore as part of a broader five-year expansion plan.

The news report quoted Bijoy Alaylo, chief operating officer (COO) of TP-Link India, as saying that the company is currently assessing potential locations and awaiting necessary approvals.

Expanding local manufacturing footprint TP-Link already operates factories in Brazil and Vietnam, and India will be its third major production base. Initially, the Indian plant will cater to the domestic market for about two years, after which the company intends to begin exporting to West Asia, Africa, and Turkey. At present, around 92 per cent of TP-Link’s products sold in India are made locally through contract manufacturers. The company aims to raise this figure to 96–97 per cent within the next three years. Once the new factory becomes operational, TP-Link plans to handle the entire production process in-house.

TP-Link expects its Indian operations to soon rival those in the United States, its current largest market. The news report quoted Alaylo as saying that the India business will almost equal that in the US in the next two years, and India could emerge as the company's biggest market within three to five years. The company also plans to expand beyond consumer networking products into the enterprise solutions segment, which is seeing steady double-digit quarterly growth. TP-Link is collaborating with several partners to develop AI-driven enterprise solutions such as automatic number plate recognition and people-counting systems.