Home / Technology / Tech News / TP-Link to build its largest global factory in India under five-year plan

TP-Link to build its largest global factory in India under five-year plan

TP-Link plans to invest over ₹100 crore to build its largest global factory in India within five years, aiming to boost local production and make the country its biggest market

TP-Link
TP-Link already operates factories in Brazil and Vietnam, and India will be its third major production base. (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TP-Link India is preparing a major push into local manufacturing, with plans to build its largest factory in the country, according to a report by The Economic Times. The network equipment maker, best known for its Wi-Fi routers and mesh devices, has begun discussions with three state governments to finalise a site for the new facility. The investment is expected to exceed ₹100 crore as part of a broader five-year expansion plan.
 
The news report quoted Bijoy Alaylo, chief operating officer (COO) of TP-Link India, as saying that the company is currently assessing potential locations and awaiting necessary approvals.   
 

Expanding local manufacturing footprint

 
TP-Link already operates factories in Brazil and Vietnam, and India will be its third major production base. Initially, the Indian plant will cater to the domestic market for about two years, after which the company intends to begin exporting to West Asia, Africa, and Turkey.
 
At present, around 92 per cent of TP-Link’s products sold in India are made locally through contract manufacturers. The company aims to raise this figure to 96–97 per cent within the next three years. Once the new factory becomes operational, TP-Link plans to handle the entire production process in-house.
 
TP-Link expects its Indian operations to soon rival those in the United States, its current largest market. The news report quoted Alaylo as saying that the India business will almost equal that in the US in the next two years, and India could emerge as the company’s biggest market within three to five years.
 
The company also plans to expand beyond consumer networking products into the enterprise solutions segment, which is seeing steady double-digit quarterly growth.
 
TP-Link is collaborating with several partners to develop AI-driven enterprise solutions such as automatic number plate recognition and people-counting systems.   
 

Corporate restructuring amid US-China tensions

 
Founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1996, TP-Link faced scrutiny during the first Donald Trump administration, which targeted several Chinese hardware makers including Huawei and TP-Link over security concerns. In response, the company initiated a global restructuring in early 2022, formally separating TP-Link Corporation Group from TP-Link Technologies China. The restructuring was completed in May 2024.
 
Under the new setup, TP-Link Corporation Group operates with dual headquarters, and TP-Link India falls under its US-based arm, while the original Chinese entity serves only the domestic market in mainland China.
 
However, on October 9, Bloomberg reported that the US government was weighing whether to restrict TP-Link’s US operations. Citing ongoing investigations, the report said Washington might issue an “initial determination” declaring TP-Link a national security threat, amid renewed concerns about its China ties.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google to supply AI chips to Anthropic in multibillion-dollar deal

Premium

Proposed AI content rules test social media's limits, raise compliance

Tech Wrap Oct 23: YouTube Shorts Timer, Google Pixel Buds, Adobe Indigo app

Spotify confirms Android app crashing on Wi-Fi, fix on way: Details here

Amazon unveils AI smart glasses for delivery drivers: Here's what it can do

Topics :BS Web ReportsWifiNetwork For Spectrum

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story