Amazon unveils AI smart glasses for delivery drivers: Here's what it can do

Amazon unveils AI smart glasses for delivery drivers: Here's what it can do

Amazon's new smart delivery glasses use AI and computer vision to guide drivers with package scanning, navigation, and safety alerts - all through a hands-free display

Amazon smart delivery glasses

Amazon's smart delivery glasses

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after Samsung launched its Galaxy XR headset and revealed plans to introduce AI-powered glasses, Amazon has unveiled its own pair of smart glasses. However, these aren’t meant for consumers but for Amazon’s delivery drivers. The company said that its smart delivery glasses come with built-in AI capabilities to help delivery agents scan packages, get turn-by-turn navigation, capture proof of delivery, and more.

Amazon smart delivery glasses: What can it do

Amazon said that the new smart delivery glasses can display package details, walking directions, and proof-of-delivery prompts — all within a heads-up display. Equipped with built-in cameras and AI-powered computer vision, the glasses can identify surroundings and alert drivers to potential hazards. 
 
  The glasses automatically activate once a driver parks at a delivery location. They then display which package needs to be delivered and where, guiding the driver with walking navigation powered by Amazon’s geospatial technology. In complex delivery situations, such as apartment buildings or gated communities, the glasses can provide detailed, step-by-step directions.

Amazon also highlighted that the glasses were developed with ongoing feedback from delivery associates to ensure comfort, clarity, and long-term usability. The final design supports prescription lenses and transitional light-sensitive lenses and includes a lightweight controller integrated into the delivery vest. This controller features a swappable battery for all-day use and an emergency button to contact emergency services directly if needed.

Amazon smart delivery glasses: How it works

Amazon’s smart delivery glasses rely on AI and machine learning to process visual data and assist drivers in real-time. Using multiple sensors and cameras, the system maps delivery environments, detects obstacles, and projects information through an AR-style display within the driver’s field of view.
  For now, the glasses focus on hands-free navigation and package management, but future versions are expected to include more advanced AI capabilities. According to Amazon, upcoming models may be able to detect misdelivered packages by verifying addresses, identify environmental hazards like low light or pets in the yard, and even adjust lens brightness automatically.

Amazon smart delivery glasses: Availability

Amazon has not yet confirmed when or where the new smart delivery glasses will be rolled out on a larger scale. However, the company says it continues to test and refine the technology with the help of delivery partners in select regions.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

