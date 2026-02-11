Cross-border biz to drive up to 15% of Cashfree's FY26 topline: Co-founder

Building on its gains in the domestic payments market, fintech firm Cashfree Payments is doubling down on its cross-border transactions business, with the category expected to contribute around 10 to 15 per cent of topline in the ongoing financial year.

This comes at a time when cross-border transactions, unlike domestic payments infrastructure, require a different operational approach, co-founder Reeju Datta explained.

This is in different forms, such as the ability to handle complex risk parameters, better product expertise, and a higher transaction success rate for merchants.

All of this also means that margins are better than processing domestic payments alone.

Cashfree Payments was the first entity to receive the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s approval to become a payment aggregator for cross-border payments for imports and exports in 2023.

Since then, the market has evolved to have more than 20 players with the licence.

“There is that early mover advantage for us since capabilities take time to build. A lot of foreign businesses want to come to India, especially when it is the second-largest consumer of AI. A tech shift is underway where big merchants will be coming here,” he said.