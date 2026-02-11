Cross-border biz to drive up to 15% of Cashfree's FY26 topline: Co-founder

“It is the fastest-growing segment for us, growing about 3.5 times, or 250 per cent. It is a slightly higher-margin business, but that is because of the higher element of risk, product expertise, and lower existing supply of service providers,” he said.
Why are cross-border payments gaining traction amid UPI dominance?
The focus on cross-border payments also comes at a time when more than eight out of 10 digital payments transactions are on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which for long has had a zero merchant discount rate (MDR), meaning fintechs and banks bear processing costs.
Interestingly, Datta said the firm was also recording transaction flows from cities such as Surat, Jaipur, Tirupur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and others. Each city brings with it distinct export potential: gems and diamond jewellery from Surat, textiles from Tirupur, and so on.