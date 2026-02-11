YouTube Music introduces Spotify-like AI playlist feature for premium users

YouTube Music has introduced a new AI Playlist feature for Premium subscribers. The company shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the feature is rolling out on Android and iOS. With this tool, users can create playlists by describing what they want to listen to. Instead of adding songs manually, they can type or speak a mood, idea, or genre, and the app will automatically generate a personalised playlist.

YouTube Music’s AI Playlist feature: How it works

According to the company, Premium subscribers can create a personalised playlist simply by describing an idea, mood, or music genre. Instead of manually searching for songs, they can enter a text prompt or use their voice, and the AI Playlist feature will generate a playlist based on what they describe. According to the post on X, the feature appears with a Gemini-style logo.

The AI Playlist tool is designed to make playlist creation faster and more flexible for Premium subscribers, although Google has not shared details about how much editing control users will have after a playlist is generated.