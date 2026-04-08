Cyber resilience is a mindset, says Rubrik co-founder on AI risks

Nasdaq-listed cyber security firm Rubrik has been expanding its footprint in India. The company, which started operations in India in 2017 and now boasts an employee base in the thousands, has made India an integral part of its global portfolio with some of its products built here. Arvind Nithrakashyap, co-founder and chief technology officer tells Shivani Shinde in an interview about the evolving cybersecurity landscape, the role of resilience and identity in companies' security roadmaps, and quantum computing. Edited excerpts:

Q: Cyber resilience is a term that keeps coming up. Can organisations truly become cyber resilient in an increasingly volatile global economy?

Earlier, breaking into systems was complex due to the physical and centralised nature of technology. Today, even a teenager sitting anywhere can attempt attacks on systems across the world. The other aspect is that the workforce has become more global and also remote, basically work from anywhere. Our research shows that about 80 per cent of cyberattacks start with credential compromise.

A: Cyber resilience is really a mindset. If you look at the last decade, cyberattacks have increased significantly. One of the key reasons is that everything is now connected — organisations operate globally, and most activities are digital.

A: Often, organisations are still trying to understand what is possible with AI and the new ideas coming in. In many cases, things that seemed impossible even three months ago are now achievable.

Q: Cyber security seems to be still an afterthought, at least when we look at some of the incidents, such as M&S and Jaguar Land Rover. How is AI changing the cybersecurity landscape?

Over the last few years there has been huge realisation that identity has become a major source of attacks. Add to this AI, and everybody now has access to coding. You no longer need to have sophisticated cyber hacker. Hence, organisations need to assume that a breach will happen and prepare for it.

There is a lot of internal discussion around how to adopt AI agents effectively — how to deploy them, and more importantly, how to govern and manage them.

Historically, the challenge with cybersecurity has been that fixing issues is extremely complex. You are dealing with live systems, and making changes requires significant effort — whether it is modifying how applications are deployed, upgrading infrastructure, or addressing systemic issues such as secrets and password management. In some cases, it may even require rewriting applications. All of this makes it a resource-intensive exercise.