Spotify's AI-powered Prompted Playlist now lets you add podcasts: What's it

Spotify is expanding its AI-based Prompted Playlist feature to include podcasts alongside music. The feature, currently in beta, allows users to create playlists using prompts based on their interests, listening history and trends on the platform. With this update, users can now discover podcast episodes along with songs, making it possible to explore topics, moods and ideas in a more personalised way.

Prompted Playlist now includes podcasts: What’s new

Prompted Playlist was introduced earlier as a way for users to guide recommendations by typing prompts. Instead of relying only on the algorithm, users can describe what they want to listen to, and Spotify generates a playlist based on that input.

With the latest update, the feature now supports podcasts as well. This means users can create playlists focused on specific topics such as science, entertainment or true crime, combining different podcast episodes in one place. How the feature works Users can access the Prompted Playlist from the “Create” option in the app. They can either type their own prompt or choose from the suggested ones available on the home screen. Once a playlist is generated, it can be edited or refreshed. Users can also set playlists to update daily or weekly so that new content is added regularly. Each episode or track in the playlist includes a short explanation of why it was selected.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 6 with 9,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, offers Focus on discovery ALSO READ: Anthropic unveils Project Glasswing to boost cybersecurity with AI: Details Spotify said that several podcasts are discovered on the platform every week. By adding podcasts to the Prompted Playlist, the company is trying to make it simpler for users to find new shows or revisit older content based on their interests. According to Spotify, the feature also gives podcast creators more visibility, as their content can appear in playlists generated through user prompts. Availability and rollout The updated Prompted Playlist feature is currently rolling out in English to Premium users in select markets, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Sweden.