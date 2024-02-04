Home / Technology / Tech News / Device lock: Indians lead the world in smartphone use, shows data

Device lock: Indians lead the world in smartphone use, shows data

More than 881 million Indians are 'always on' - those who can't do without their phones

Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:26 PM IST
Indians spend more time on their smartphones daily than the rest of the world, according to a report by marketing platform Inmobi. Indians spend 4 hours and 5 minutes on an average daily, outdoing global usage by an hour. Indians use their phones for utilities, gaming, and entertainment. More than 881 million Indians are ‘always on’ – those who can’t do without their phones.


mobile users Technology Mobile phones mobile users in India

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

