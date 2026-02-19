Diffusion of technology a different ballgame: Nandan Nilekani at AI summit

India will play a defining role in shaping how artificial intelligence (AI) translates into real-world impact at scale, but not by building foundational models alone, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said on Thursday.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit alongside Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei, Nilekani said the bigger challenge lies in ensuring the “diffusion” of technology.

“What the foundational models are doing is speed of evolution, but what we have learned is that diffusion of technology is a different ball game… how do you get technology to a billion,” Nilekani said.

He added that India should aim to become the AI “use case capital of the world”, demonstrating how the technology works in practice and at population scale.

When asked why AI needs India, Nilekani said the country is uniquely placed to showcase large-scale deployment. “Because this is where we are going to show it working. The history of India’s digital journey — we have the political leadership that is committed, technologists, and enough people with the right value system to make this happen. We have done this before. India will be where you will see most of the deployment of AI in a tangible way,” he said. Nilekani cautioned that while there is a global race to develop more advanced AI systems, the “race to the bottom” — where technology spreads rapidly without adequate safeguards or inclusive benefits — is moving even faster.

“All of us who have a stake in AI being useful to humanity have to accelerate and redouble our efforts to make the diffusion happen. Otherwise, the consequences are going to be very difficult. There is going to be a backlash,” he said. Amodei echoed the importance of India, describing it as one of the most promising environments for translating AI capability into tangible outcomes. “There’s a duality between the fundamental capabilities of the technology and the time it takes for those capabilities to diffuse into the world,” Amodei said. “Even if we froze the technology today, the economic impact could be much greater.”

While acknowledging rapid advances in areas such as software engineering and biomedical research, he noted that the economic gains from AI remain constrained by slow adoption. Amodei said Anthropic is deepening its presence in India, including through a newly announced partnership with Infosys and efforts to support the “long tail” of Indic languages. He added that Sonnet 4.6, released recently, features improved performance across 10 Indic languages. Both leaders stressed that the ultimate test of AI will be its real-world impact. “India is one of the places in the world where I wonder if there could be 20 per cent to 25 per cent growth… unknown in the world. But I think it stacks all the factors for a very bullish picture,” Amodei said.