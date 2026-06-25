Digital arrest and fear scams: Why educated users fall for cyber fraud

In September 2025, a 92-year-old retired Noida professor reportedly lost ₹1.02 crore after being trapped in a five-day “digital arrest” by people pretending to be CBI officers. In October, a 72-year-old Mumbai businessman faced a similar ordeal, losing ₹58 crore to scammers posing as Enforcement Directorate and CBI officials.

These incidents show that cyber fraud in India is moving beyond poor digital literacy or people clicking suspicious links. A growing category of scams -- often called 'digital arrest' or fear scams -- shows how cybercriminals increasingly manipulate human behaviour rather than exploit technological gaps.

The rise of such fraud reflects a broader shift in cybercrime -- from stealing data to influencing human behaviour.

What is a digital arrest scam? Digital arrest scams typically begin with an unexpected phone call or video call. Fraudsters impersonate police officers, CBI officials, customs authorities, ED officers, RBI representatives, court officials or courier executives and claim that the victim’s Aadhaar, bank account, mobile number or parcel has been linked to crimes such as money laundering, drug trafficking or financial fraud. Victims are told they are under investigation, face immediate arrest, or must cooperate in secrecy to avoid legal consequences. As these scams expand, India’s cybercrime response infrastructure has also widened. Government efforts through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the 1930 helpline and the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) have widened reporting and recovery mechanisms.

ALSO READ: Digital arrest to UPI fraud: How to stay safe from top cyber scams According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the system has helped save more than ₹7,130 crore across over 2.3 million complaints. Yet cybercrime continues to grow. National Crime Records Bureau data show cybercrime cases rose to 86,420 in 2023 from 65,893 a year earlier, with fraud and cheating accounting for a significant share of offences. How fear becomes the weapon Experts say these scams succeed because they exploit psychology more than technology. Sagarika Chakraborty, head - global investigations at security intelligence firm IIRIS, said conventional phishing usually relies on temptation, while impersonation fraud relies on fear. "Impersonating police, courts or regulators works on the opposite instinct: the reflex to obey authority. The moment a caller invokes a money laundering case, an arrest warrant or a CBI inquiry, the victim stops evaluating the message and starts defending themselves," she told Business Standard.

Chakraborty further said, "Fear collapses the time a person would normally take to verify, and that compressed window is exactly what the fraud is engineered to exploit." Govinda Mengji, co-founder and chief executive officer at Futuristic Mobility, said the format is fundamentally different from conventional cyber fraud. He told Business Standard, "Regular phishing or OTP scams need you to make a mistake, but fake police scams make you willingly hand over your money yourself, because the moment genuine fear kicks in, your brain completely shuts down, and you just want the problem to go away at any cost."

According to him, "no matter how tech savvy or educated you are, fear is one emotion that can override all your common sense" in seconds. Why educated users also ignore warning signs One of the strongest assumptions around cybercrime is that awareness automatically creates protection. Experts argue digital arrest scams challenge that idea. Chakraborty said, "Knowing the rules and applying them under engineered panic are two very different things." She said many fraud scripts are designed to keep victims in fear for hours while isolating them from family and colleagues. "The scripts IIRIS has examined are designed to keep victims in a sustained state of fear, often for several hours, while isolating them -- stay on the call, speak to no one, this is confidential," said Chakraborty.

She added that isolation is often the real weapon because it removes the second opinion that could break the scam. "Educated professionals can be more exposed because they have more reputational standing to protect and tend to assume they are too smart to be deceived," she said. Mengji described these scams as "a deep psychological game" where scammers deliberately manufacture fear, urgency and isolation to make "even the smartest and most educated person" forget everything they know and act purely out of panic. Technology makes the scam feel real Technology has made these frauds more convincing. Video calls, forged documents, fake IDs, spoofed numbers, WhatsApp messages, Telegram communication and increasingly realistic AI-generated content allow criminals to recreate the appearance of official investigations.

Victims are often shown fake case files, official-looking letters or individuals dressed in uniforms during video calls. The objective is not hacking systems but creating enough credibility that the victim voluntarily complies. Following the money Once trust and fear are established, victims are asked to transfer funds for “verification”, “security deposit”, “RBI clearance”, “court fee” or “safe custody”. The money then moves quickly through mule accounts, making recovery difficult. Experts say targets increasingly include professionals, senior citizens, business owners, students, NRIs, working women and people with higher digital payment usage. Mengji said senior citizens can be particularly vulnerable, as "they were raised in a generation where authority figures like police and government officials were never questioned".

He added that many older users fear legal complexity, social embarrassment and often have nobody nearby to cross-check suspicious claims. What law enforcement wants people to remember Authorities have repeatedly clarified that there is no legal concept called “digital arrest”. Police, courts, regulators and investigative agencies do not conduct arrests over video calls, ask citizens to keep investigations secret from family, or request transfers into verification accounts. Chakraborty said awareness campaigns now need to evolve. "Most public messaging still teaches transactional hygiene: do not share your OTP, do not click unknown links. Digital arrest fraud needs neither," she said.