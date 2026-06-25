Digital arrest to UPI fraud: How to stay safe from top cyber scams

Cyber scams in India are becoming increasingly sophisticated, exploiting fear, trust and urgency to deceive victims. A phone call claiming to be from the police, a WhatsApp message promising guaranteed stock market returns, or a fake executive demanding an urgent payment—fraudsters use genuinely convincing tactics, making it harder to spot the warning signs.

As scams become more targeted and sophisticated, recognising the red flags is often the first line of defence. Here are some of the most common cyber scams targeting Indians today, and how to protect yourself from them. A recent advisory from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs, warning companies about a growing cyber fraud known as the " Boss Scam " has once again highlighted the evolving nature of online threats.As scams become more targeted and sophisticated, recognising the red flags is often the first line of defence. Here are some of the most common cyber scams targeting Indians today, and how to protect yourself from them.

1. Digital arrest scams

Digital arrest scams , one of the fastest-growing cyber frauds in India, involve fraudsters posing as police officers, CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Customs or other law enforcement officials. Victims are falsely told that their Aadhaar number, bank account, SIM card or parcel has been linked to crimes such as money laundering, drug trafficking or cybercrime. Scammers often use spoofed phone numbers, fake documents, forged arrest warrants and even video calls impersonating officials to create panic in the victim. They then pressure victims to transfer money as a "security deposit" or to avoid arrest.

How to protect yourself:

No law enforcement agency can arrest you or conduct an investigation over a video call. Disconnect immediately, verify the claim through official channels, and report the incident to the cybercrime helpline 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

2. Courier or parcel scam

In a courier or parcel scam, fraudsters pose as representatives of courier companies, customs officials or even law enforcement agencies and claim that a parcel linked to your name contains illegal items, has been detained, or cannot be delivered. Victims are often told they must pay customs charges, clearance fees or penalties, or they can face legal action. In some cases, scammers send fake tracking links or direct victims to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

How to protect yourself:

Do not respond to unsolicited calls or messages about parcels, and disconnect the call immediately if you receive one. Verify the claim directly with the courier company using its official website or customer care number, and never share personal information, OTPs or payment details with unknown callers.

3. Investment and stock trading scams

Fraudsters lure victims with promises of guaranteed returns, exclusive stock tips, IPO allotments, cryptocurrency gains or "insider" trading opportunities. They often operate through WhatsApp and Telegram groups, social media platforms or fake trading apps, where they showcase fabricated profits and testimonials to build trust. In some cases, scammers use "pump-and-dump" tactics, which means artificially hyping a stock with misleading information to drive up its price before selling their own holdings, leaving unsuspecting investors with heavy losses. Once victims invest larger sums, the scammers either disappear or block withdrawals.

How to protect yourself:

Be wary of any investment promising guaranteed or unusually high returns. Verify whether the platform, broker or adviser is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and avoid acting on stock tips received through social media, messaging apps or unsolicited calls.

4. UPI collect request/payment reversal scam

In this scam, fraudsters trick victims into approving a UPI collect request while claiming they are sending money. It often begins when a victim is selling an item online, expecting a refund, or receiving a payment. Instead of transferring money, the scammer sends a collect request and asks the victim to approve it. The request may look like a payment notification, creating confusion. Once the victim enters their UPI PIN, the money is debited from their account. In some cases, scammers also claim they need approval to process a refund, prize or cashback payment. How to protect yourself: In case of UPI transactions, always remember: entering a UPI PIN always authorises a payment from your account. You never need to enter a PIN to receive money.

5. KYC update scam

In a KYC update scam, fraudsters impersonate banks, telecom operators, digital wallets or government agencies and claim that your account, SIM card, PAN or wallet will be blocked unless you immediately update your Know Your Customer (KYC) details. Victims typically receive a call, SMS, WhatsApp message or email containing a link to a fake website or app. Once clicked, users may be asked to share personal information, banking credentials, card details, OTPs or remote access to their device. Scammers then use this information to steal money or gain access to accounts. How to protect yourself: Never update KYC through links received via calls, messages or emails. Always use the institution's official website, mobile app or branch.

6. Boss scam / CEO impersonation

In Boss Scam, fraudsters impersonate senior executives or company leaders and pressure employees into making urgent fund transfers or sharing sensitive information. The scam often begins with a WhatsApp message, email or phone call that appears to come from a trusted leader. Criminals exploit authority and urgency, claiming the matter is confidential and requires immediate action. According to a recent I4C advisory, these scams are becoming increasingly targeted, with fraudsters researching company structures and employee roles before launching attacks. How to protect yourself: Verify any urgent payment request or instruction to share sensitive information through a second communication channel, especially if it arrives via WhatsApp, email or an unfamiliar number.

Common warning signs across scams

While cyber scams come in many forms, most of them operate on the same psychological tactics: fear, urgency, secrecy and greed. Fraudsters often try to pressure victims into making hasty decisions before they have time to verify the claim. Whether it is a threat of arrest, a promise of high returns or an urgent payment request, any message that creates panic or demands immediate action should be treated with caution. Any call or message that creates fear, urgency, secrecy or pressure should be treated as suspicious. Common red flags include:

Requests for urgent money transfers

Threats of arrest, legal action or account suspension

Instructions to keep the conversation secret

Demands for OTPs, PINs, passwords or screen-sharing access

Promises of guaranteed returns or easy profits

Requests for upfront payments for jobs, loans or prizes

Links to unknown websites or APK files

New beneficiaries seeking immediate transfers

What to do if you are targeted

If you receive a call, message or email that sounds suspicious, disconnect immediately and avoid engaging with the scammer. Do not share any additional personal, financial or account-related information. Take screenshots of messages, preserve call logs and note down any phone numbers, bank account details, URLs or social media handles involved and report to the authorities. Reporting these details can help prevent others from becoming victims.

What to do if money has been lost

If you have already transferred money to a scammer, act immediately. Call the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 and file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The faster the incident is reported, the higher the chances that authorities can trace the transaction and freeze the money trail before the funds are withdrawn or moved. The portal also allows users to report and verify suspicious phone numbers, email addresses, bank accounts, URLs and social media handles linked to cyber fraud.