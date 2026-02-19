Disrupting the disruptor: How AI forces IT services to redefine their role

Industry body Nasscom has sought to calm nerves, saying tools such as Claude Cowork will not eliminate the technology services sector. In a statement, Nasscom said, “Indian firms are already reinventing themselves to build customised solutions that drive measurable returns on AI investments.”

A recent JP Morgan report suggested that AI is just another tool, not an existential threat, pointing to emerging demand in modernising legacy code, rewriting customised SaaS (software as a service) applications, building AI agents for operations and ensuring AI trust and reliability. Yet markets fear fundamental shifts. Investors are pricing in structural change, not cyclical slowdown. The sector’s rich margins—from high teens to around 22-24 per cent – were built on labour arbitrage and process discipline. AI erodes the labour component while raising the bar on innovation. The deeper question is whether AI can turn into an opportunity at scale for Indian IT.