AI is the biggest opportunity for tech sector, IT industry: Chandrasekaran

Highlighting that AI is the next big infrastructure — an infrastructure of intelligence — N Chandrasekaran , chairman, Tata Sons, said it will have a very profound impact, exactly the same way earlier infrastructure changes did — steam engines, electricity or the internet.

Underscoring the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI), Chandrasekaran said the group is adopting AI across the stack — from silicon to systems to AI-ready data centres to applications and AI agents.

Announcing major plans for the company, Chandrasekaran said the Tata Group will establish the country’s first large-scale AI-optimised data centre, purpose-built for next-generation AI training and inference. “I'm very happy to announce that we have partnered with OpenAI to build the first 100-megawatt capacity, which will scale to 1 gigawatt.”

Mentioning the need for global and local partnerships, he added that the company has also announced a collaboration with AMD to create high-density AI capacity in India. As for other initiatives, he said, “We are already building an AI data insights platform. What we are building is totally based on diverse Indian data sets on top of the foundational models. So, intelligence becomes available across the diversity of Indian contexts.” Chandrasekaran mentioned TCS and Tata Communications together are also building an AI operating system for industries. “What we will do is build agentic industry solutions for every industry. We are already well on that journey and we will work with partners to launch it and take it to all enterprises around the globe.”