Apple to partner with Amazon-backed Anthropic on AI-based coding platform

Apple to partner with Amazon-backed Anthropic on AI-based coding platform

The new AI coding system is an updated version of Apple's programming software, Xcode, and will integrate Anthropic's Claude Sonnet AI model

apple, apple logo

Apple (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is partnering with Amazon-backed startup Anthropic on a new "vibe-coding" software platform that will use artificial intelligence to write, edit, and test code on behalf of programmers, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

"Vibe coding" refers to a programming method where AI agents generate code, a concept gaining popularity in the AI landscape.

The new AI coding system is an updated version of Apple's programming software, Xcode, and will integrate Anthropic's Claude Sonnet AI model, the report said.

Anthropic declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters requests for comment.

Apple plans to deploy the software internally, with the company still undecided on a public launch, the report added.

 

Previously, Apple announced an AI-driven coding tool for Xcode named Swift Assist, intended for a 2024 release. However, it was never made available to developers, with some concerns from Apple's engineers about potential slowdowns in app development, Bloomberg added.

Coding assistants are gaining traction in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, with Bloomberg News reporting last month that GenAI pioneer OpenAI is in discussions to buy artificial intelligence-assisted coding tool Windsurf for about $3 billion.

Amid intense competition among major tech firms to dominate the burgeoning generative AI sector, Apple is increasingly partnering with established AI companies and integrating a host of on-device AI features to enhance its offerings.

Apple has been equipping its devices with more powerful chips designed to handle AI tasks, such as summoning OpenAI's ChatGPT to answer user queries, as it seeks to attract customers.

Topics : Apple Amazon artifical intelligence

First Published: May 05 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

