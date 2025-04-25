Perplexity rolls out conversational AI assistant to iOS devices: Features

Perplexity has launched a major update for its iOS app, aiming to capitalise on the void that the lack of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18 has left for users.

The San Francisco-based company is introducing a new artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant that can perform a range of tasks: from setting reminders and writing emails to booking cabs and making restaurant appointments through a third-party app.

The update will enable users to continue voice conversations with the AI bot even if the app is running in the background. The features are accessible to free-tier users but for a limited period.

Perplexity iOS app update: What is new

Perplexity has introduced support for multi-app actions, allowing it to perform tasks like booking a ride through services such as Uber. iPhone users with the Action button can now set it up to trigger the AI voice assistant directly, skipping the need to open the app. When it comes to playing music or sending emails, the assistant defaults to Apple Music and Mail.

Perplexity’s capabilities also include fetching real-time information and pulling content from platforms like YouTube and podcast directories. However, unlike its rivals such as Gemini or Grok, it doesn’t yet support real-time camera input. Users can upload an image and ask questions about it, but live video analysis isn’t available at the moment.

This new update gives Perplexity a Siri-like feel, and positions it as an alternative to the Apple-owned virtual assistant. However, Apple reserves deeper system-level access for its own assistant, which means that the Perplexity app won’t be able to replace Siri completely.

iOS users can now update the Perplexity app to utilise these features and grant required permissions. There is no information immediately on when the new voice assistant will be available for Android users.