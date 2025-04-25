Home / Technology / Tech News / POCO F7 5G phone with 7550mAh battery to be launched in May: What to expect

POCO F7 5G phone with 7550mAh battery to be launched in May: What to expect

Reportedly, the POCO F7 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. The smartphone will sport a 6.83-inch OLED display with adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz

POCO F7
POCO F7 (Image: POCO Indonesia)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese smartphone brand POCO is reportedly planning to launch the POCO F7 in global markets soon. Gadgets360 has reported that the smartphone could launch in May. According to the report, the smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. As per the report, the POCO F7 smartphone could feature similar specifications to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro and may launch alongside the Poco F7 Ultra.
 

POCO F7: What to expect

 
According to the report, the POCO will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.83-inch OLED LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution and a dual-loop 3D ice cooling technology.  ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus review: Midrange phone with modern AI, legacy tools
 
For the camera system, the smartphone may feature a 50 MP primary lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. When it comes to battery the phone may be equipped with a 7,550mAh battery which will likely support 90 W wired charging and 22.5W for reverse charging.
 
On the software front, it will likely run on Android 15 based Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0. The smartphone is rated IP68/IP69 against water and dust resistance. 

POCO F7: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch, 1.5k resolution, (LTPO)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 7,550mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • Operating System: Android 15 based HyperOS 2.0
  •  Weight: 219 grams
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google's Alphabet sees profit jump 28% in Q1 despite legal, trade threats

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 25 to win exclusive rewards

Premium

Global chip design giant Qualcomm sees mid-tier AI mobiles in India in 2026

Tech Wrap April 24: ASUS's Vivobook, Sennheiser HD 505, WhatsApp's feature

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders start in US: Check console, accessories pricing

Topics :POCOChinese smartphonessmartphones

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story