Elon Musk confirms xAI's Grok 4 launch for July 9: Where to watch, features

Elon Musk has confirmed that Grok 4, the latest AI language model from his artificial intelligence venture xAI , will launch on July 9. The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), where Musk wrote: “Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI.”

The confirmation follows earlier comments from Elon Musk , who had hinted in June that Grok 4 would arrive “just after 4 July.” Notably, this launch comes after xAI skipped the public release of Grok 3.5, pushing ahead with what is expected to be a significantly more capable version.

Grok 4 Launch: Date and time

Date: July 9, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM PT (8:30 AM IST on July 10)

Livestream: Available on the official xAI handle on X (formerly Twitter)

xAI’s Grok 4: What to expect According to a report by TestingCatalog, Grok 4 will likely arrive in two variants, each targeting a different segment of users, generalists and developers. Grok 4 (Generalist model) This version is designed to be a versatile AI assistant, positioned to compete directly with leading models in the general-purpose AI space. It is expected to feature: Calling functions

Structured output generation

Advanced reasoning and logic capabilities

Strong performance across NLP, mathematics, and code comprehension

Grok 4 aims to handle a wide variety of tasks, including writing, research, translation, and more.