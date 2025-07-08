Home / Technology / Tech News / Elon Musk confirms xAI's Grok 4 launch for July 9: Where to watch, features

Elon Musk confirms xAI's Grok 4 launch for July 9: Where to watch, features

Elon Musk announces that its AI entity xAI will launch the Grok 4 on July 9 at 8PM PT via livestream. The new xAI model will bring enhanced reasoning, coding features, and dual-model capabilities

Grok AI
Grok AI
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Elon Musk has confirmed that Grok 4, the latest AI language model from his artificial intelligence venture xAI, will launch on July 9. The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), where Musk wrote: “Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI.”
 
The confirmation follows earlier comments from  Elon Musk, who had hinted in June that Grok 4 would arrive “just after 4 July.” Notably, this launch comes after xAI skipped the public release of Grok 3.5, pushing ahead with what is expected to be a significantly more capable version.

Grok 4 Launch: Date and time

  • Date: July 9, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM PT (8:30 AM IST on July 10)
  • Livestream: Available on the official xAI handle on X (formerly Twitter)
 

xAI’s Grok 4: What to expect

According to a report by TestingCatalog, Grok 4 will likely arrive in two variants, each targeting a different segment of users, generalists and developers.

Grok 4 (Generalist model)

This version is designed to be a versatile AI assistant, positioned to compete directly with leading models in the general-purpose AI space. It is expected to feature:
  • Calling functions
  • Structured output generation
  • Advanced reasoning and logic capabilities
  • Strong performance across NLP, mathematics, and code comprehension
  • Grok 4 aims to handle a wide variety of tasks, including writing, research, translation, and more.

Grok 4 Code (Developer-focused model)

This variant is tailored for software developers and will be integrated into tools like Cursor, a code editor. Grok 4 Code is expected to offer:
  • Code generation and completion
  • Bug detection and debugging assistance
  • Contextual software development support
  • It is positioned as a coding companion, designed to support professional and hobbyist developers in streamlining workflows and writing more efficient code.
With Grok 4, xAI is seeking to challenge established players in both consumer-facing and enterprise-level AI segments. The launch marks another key step in Musk’s effort to develop AI tools that align with his long-standing focus on reasoning transparency and open scientific inquiry.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google launches 'AI Mode' in Search in India: What is it and how to use

Destiny Rising game to release on Android and iOS in August: What to expect

Apple releases iOS 26 dev beta 3 ahead of first public beta: What's new

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 8 redeem codes to win diamonds, rewards

OnePlus Nord 5 series set to launch on July 8: Livestream, what to expect

Topics :Elon MuskArtificial intelligenceAI ModelsTwitter

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story