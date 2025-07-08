Destiny Rising game to release on Android and iOS in August: What to expect

The Destiny franchise is set to release its first smartphone game and a sci-fi RPG shooter spinoff for both Android and iOS users next month. Chinese developer NetEase Games revealed the launch date of the upcoming game while unveiling a new gameplay trailer that highlights upcoming missions, strikes, PvP combat, and PvE elements players will get to experience.

Titled “Destiny: Rising,” the game was first announced back in October last year, and it is scheduled for release on August 28, 2025. Notably, the developer of this game, NetEase Games, has also been behind the development of other games like Marvel Rivals and Diablo Immortal.

Destiny Rising: Availability and pre-order benefits Destiny: Rising is available for pre-order on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for free. The game will release on both platforms on August 28, 2025. According to NetEase, ahead of the release of the game, Destiny: Rising is hosting a pre-registration event that offers special launch bonuses to those who sign up early. As pre-registration crosses player milestones, more rewards are unlocked. Having already surpassed 5 million sign-ups, players are now set to receive 10 free draws at launch.

Destiny Rising: What to expect Destiny: Rising takes place in an alternate timeline prior to the original game’s events, making it accessible to newcomers without having prior knowledge of Destiny and Destiny 2. Players can create a fully customisable Lightbearer named Wolf or play as familiar characters like Ikora Rey and Iron Lord Jolder. The game includes solo, co-op, and competitive multiplayer modes, along with features like customisable Primary and Power Weapons, cross-character weapon sharing, a new weapon type, and a Mythic-tier gear rarity. Destiny: Storyline Destiny is a science-fiction action game franchise developed by Bungie, and now the spinoff to it Destiny: Rising is being developed by NetEase Games. Destiny blends first-person shooter gameplay with role-playing and MMO elements. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, players take on the role of Guardians, defenders of Earth’s last safe city, wielding powerful weapons and abilities granted by a mysterious force called the Light.