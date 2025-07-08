Apple releases iOS 26 dev beta 3 ahead of first public beta: What's new

iOS 26 developer beta 3: What is new
User interface:
New wallpapers:
- Shadow
- Sky
- Halo
- Dusk
iOS 26: Key features
- Live translation across apps (Messages, FaceTime, Phone)
- Context-aware suggestions via Visual Intelligence
- Enhanced Genmoji and Image Playground with more customisation
- Phone: Unified view for Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails; adds Call Screening and Hold Assist
- Messages: Adds sender screening, typing indicators in group chats, polls, and Apple Cash transactions
- Apple Games App: A new hub for game tracking, Apple Arcade, and discovering titles
- Apple Music: Lyrics translation and AutoMix
- Apple Maps: Encrypted location history
- Apple Wallet: Real-time travel updates
- AirPods: Voice isolation, studio-grade recording, and remote camera control
- CarPlay: Pinned chats, widget support, and a compact call interface
- Accessibility: Expanded reader, Braille support, and enhancements to Live Listen and Personal Voice
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app