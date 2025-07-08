Apple releases iOS 26 dev beta 3 ahead of first public beta: What's new

Apple has rolled out the third developer beta of iOS 26 for eligible iPhones, introducing refinements to the Liquid Glass interface and adding new wallpaper options. The release comes just days ahead of the expected rollout of iOS 26’s first public beta, scheduled later this month.

iOS 26 developer beta 3: What is new

User interface:

The latest beta brings additional visual refinements that align more closely with Apple’s Liquid Glass design language. UI elements like the floating menu bar in Apple Music now feature a darker tint, while icons such as the one for the Photos app showcase more solid translucent layers to improve visibility.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro series may get redesigned camera bar, repositioned Apple logo Liquid Glass effects are also appearing in more areas—for example, the passcode screen on Apple Watch (via watchOS 26 beta 3) now includes translucent number buttons. New wallpapers: With the latest beta version, Apple has introduced new stock wallpaper options. There are four new styles: Shadow

Sky

Halo

Dusk iOS 26: Key features iOS 26 brings a major visual overhaul, led by the new Liquid Glass design language. It introduces semi-transparent UI layers, fluid, motion-responsive animations, and glass-like system elements, including buttons, sliders, panels, and widgets. Users also get new personalisation options with a “Clear Look” mode that allows app icons and widgets to blend into the Home Screen for a more immersive aesthetic.

ALSO READ: Apple's top AI models executive leaves to join Meta's AI expansion drive The update also expands Apple’s AI offerings under Apple Intelligence, with features like: Live translation across apps (Messages, FaceTime, Phone)

Context-aware suggestions via Visual Intelligence

Enhanced Genmoji and Image Playground with more customisation Redesigned stock apps include: Phone: Unified view for Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails; adds Call Screening and Hold Assist

Messages: Adds sender screening, typing indicators in group chats, polls, and Apple Cash transactions

Apple Games App: A new hub for game tracking, Apple Arcade, and discovering titles Additional updates extend to: Apple Music: Lyrics translation and AutoMix

Apple Maps: Encrypted location history

Apple Wallet: Real-time travel updates

AirPods: Voice isolation, studio-grade recording, and remote camera control

CarPlay: Pinned chats, widget support, and a compact call interface

Accessibility: Expanded reader, Braille support, and enhancements to Live Listen and Personal Voice iOS 26: Eligible models