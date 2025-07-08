Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple releases iOS 26 dev beta 3 ahead of first public beta: What's new

Apple releases iOS 26 dev beta 3 ahead of first public beta: What's new

iOS 26 developer beta 3 refines the Liquid Glass interface, adds four new wallpapers, and expands translucent UI elements ahead of the public beta release this month

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
Apple has rolled out the third developer beta of iOS 26 for eligible iPhones, introducing refinements to the Liquid Glass interface and adding new wallpaper options. The release comes just days ahead of the expected rollout of iOS 26’s first public beta, scheduled later this month.

iOS 26 developer beta 3: What is new

User interface:

The latest beta brings additional visual refinements that align more closely with Apple’s Liquid Glass design language. UI elements like the floating menu bar in Apple Music now feature a darker tint, while icons such as the one for the Photos app showcase more solid translucent layers to improve visibility.
Liquid Glass effects are also appearing in more areas—for example, the passcode screen on Apple Watch (via watchOS 26 beta 3) now includes translucent number buttons.

New wallpapers:

With the latest beta version, Apple has introduced new stock wallpaper options. There are four new styles:
  • Shadow
  • Sky
  • Halo
  • Dusk

iOS 26: Key features

iOS 26 brings a major visual overhaul, led by the new Liquid Glass design language. It introduces semi-transparent UI layers, fluid, motion-responsive animations, and glass-like system elements, including buttons, sliders, panels, and widgets. Users also get new personalisation options with a “Clear Look” mode that allows app icons and widgets to blend into the Home Screen for a more immersive aesthetic.
The update also expands Apple’s AI offerings under Apple Intelligence, with features like:
  • Live translation across apps (Messages, FaceTime, Phone)
  • Context-aware suggestions via Visual Intelligence
  • Enhanced Genmoji and Image Playground with more customisation
Redesigned stock apps include:
  • Phone: Unified view for Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails; adds Call Screening and Hold Assist
  • Messages: Adds sender screening, typing indicators in group chats, polls, and Apple Cash transactions
  • Apple Games App: A new hub for game tracking, Apple Arcade, and discovering titles
Additional updates extend to:
  • Apple Music: Lyrics translation and AutoMix
  • Apple Maps: Encrypted location history
  • Apple Wallet: Real-time travel updates
  • AirPods: Voice isolation, studio-grade recording, and remote camera control
  • CarPlay: Pinned chats, widget support, and a compact call interface
  • Accessibility: Expanded reader, Braille support, and enhancements to Live Listen and Personal Voice
iOS 26: Eligible models
 
iOS 26 supports iPhone 11 and newer. However, Apple Intelligence features require iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, or newer. Here’s a list of compatible iPhone models:
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

