Why Musk's $60 billion Cursor bet is really about AI's 'last mile'

Elon Musk’s reported move to secure a $60 billion acquisition option for Cursor is being widely viewed as another eye-popping AI valuation story. But industry experts argue the real battle is not over revenue or even AI models, it is over controlling the interface through which future software is written.

At the heart of the reported deal is Anysphere, the company behind Cursor, an AI-native coding environment increasingly used by developers to write, edit, and deploy software with artificial intelligence assistance.

The structure itself is unusual. SpaceX reportedly secured a $10 billion partnership arrangement tied to an option to acquire Cursor at a $60 billion valuation later this year. The move has sparked debate over whether the valuation is justified. But experts tracking the AI ecosystem say the bigger question is what Musk is really buying.

Why is Musk’s Cursor deal being seen as a battle for AI’s interface layer? “Most headlines focus on the impressive $60 billion number, but Elon Musk’s interest in Cursor seems to be about something much bigger than just revenue,” said Mr Dinesh Jotwani, Co-Managing Partner at Jotwani Associates. “Cursor is not just another fast-growing AI startup with strong yearly earnings,” Jotwani said, adding, “What Musk may really want is control over a key part of the future AI ecosystem: The developer interface.” The core argument emerging from industry observers is that the AI race is shifting away from raw model development towards ownership of the “last mile”, the place where AI is actually used.

“In technology, the biggest winners are often not the companies that build the best infrastructure. Instead, it’s the ones that control how users interact with that infrastructure,” Jotwani said, adding, “Microsoft understood this with Windows, Apple with iOS, and Google with Search. In AI, developer tools could become that same key control layer.” That interface layer matters because developers increasingly interact with AI through coding assistants embedded inside their daily workflow. Whoever controls that environment gains influence over which models are used, how software is built, and where valuable developer data flows. Jyoti Singh, co-founder at Plus91Labs, said the industry is witnessing a broader shift in where value is being created in AI.

“As foundational models become more accessible, the real advantage is moving to the layer where AI is actually used, the developer interface,” Singh said. “This ‘last mile’ is where AI turns into real applications, workflows and business outcomes.” She added that ownership of this layer is “not about today’s revenue” but about controlling “how developers build, integrate, and scale AI in the real world.” What is the missing piece in Musk’s broader AI strategy? The logic behind the move becomes clearer when placed against Musk’s broader AI ambitions. Through xAI, Musk already competes against OpenAI, Anthropic and Google in frontier AI model development.

He also has access to massive compute infrastructure, including the Colossus supercomputer cluster, which has become central to xAI’s aggressive scaling efforts. But experts argue that infrastructure alone no longer guarantees dominance. “The companies that tend to succeed are the ones that control distribution, which is where users actually engage with technology,” Jotwani said. Platforms such as X provide Musk consumer reach and chatbot exposure. Yet analysts say he still lacks deep integration into professional developer workflows, an area increasingly dominated by tools such as GitHub Copilot and Anthropic’s Claude Code. “Musk has two key ingredients, frontier model development through xAI and massive computing power via Colossus,” Jotwani said, adding, “However, history shows that having infrastructure alone rarely ensures victory.”

Nikhar Arora, director and builder at BOTS.AI by HR Anexi, described the gap more directly. “Musk already has models,” Arora said, adding, “What he lacked was proximity. Cursor gives him the developer’s seat: the screen that is open when the first decision of the working day is made.” Arora described the deal not as a coding-tool acquisition, but as “an interface acquisition”. Why are developer tools becoming central to the AI economy? The growing importance of developer interfaces reflects a wider transition underway in AI. “This is why tools like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code, and other AI-native developer environments are so significant,” Jotwani said.

He argued that developers are becoming the most important power users in the AI economy because they influence enterprise software adoption, create recurring usage patterns and generate valuable feedback loops for model improvement. “Developers aren’t just using Cursor for productivity; they are forming habits, workflows, and dependencies within its environment,” Jotwani said, adding, “Whoever owns that interface can influence which models are used, where the data goes, and how enterprise software is created.” Arora pointed to evidence that distribution may now matter more than pure model quality. Citing JetBrains’ AI Pulse survey, he noted that GitHub Copilot continues to lead adoption despite rivals posting higher satisfaction scores.

“Once an interface embeds itself into a team’s daily workflow, improving the model beneath a rival interface is a slower race to win than it appears,” he said. Why is the reported deal structure drawing attention? The reported deal structure has also drawn attention among industry observers. “A $10 billion partnership with a $60 billion acquisition option is a classic real options strategy in corporate finance,” Jotwani said, adding, “It allows an acquirer to secure the right of first refusal and deep technical integration without the immediate integration cost of a full merger.” Jotwani added that the structure effectively reduces risk in a rapidly evolving market where today’s AI architectures could quickly become outdated.

“If the integration leads to a 10x increase in developer productivity, the $60 billion price tag — which seems huge now — might look like a bargain in a future where AI-driven software development becomes a multi-trillion-dollar industry,” he said. Arora argued the arrangement is less about immediate ownership and more about preventing rivals from controlling a critical AI workflow layer. “Musk bought an option,” Arora said, adding, “He is not committed to sixty billion. He is committed to ensuring nobody else buys the interface before he decides.” Valuation concerns and the AI bubble debate The reported $60 billion valuation has also raised questions over whether the deal reflects long-term strategic value or excessive optimism in the AI market, particularly given Musk’s mixed acquisition track record following X (formerly Twitter).

Industry experts say the comparison is relevant, but caution that AI infrastructure assets are being evaluated differently from traditional technology businesses. “Musk has a well-documented pattern of paying a significant premium for control rather than for conventional business value — Twitter being the clearest example,” said Dr Srinivas Padmanabhuni, CTO at AiEnsured. “The logic with Cursor appears similar: it is about controlling the interface through which developers interact with AI.” Padmanabhuni said the valuation remains a “high-stakes” strategic bet rather than a conventional investment case. “If the integration with xAI or the developer ecosystem does not materialise at the scale anticipated, the valuation becomes very difficult to justify on fundamentals alone,” he said. “The question investors should be asking is not whether the vision is coherent, but whether the execution risk is priced in.”

Ankush Sabharwal, founder and chief executive officer at CoRover, argued that AI platforms with deep developer adoption cannot be judged purely through short-term revenue metrics. “Valuation in AI today should not be judged only through short-term revenue lenses,” Sabharwal said. “Investors also need to look at long-term strategic value such as developer adoption, ecosystem strength, workflow integration, and the platform’s ability to shape how software is built in the future.” He added that platforms embedded into developer workflows could eventually become foundational infrastructure for future AI applications. The debate has also revived concerns that investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure and tooling companies may be entering bubble territory.

“I would not dismiss this as pure hype,” Padmanabhuni said, adding that AI coding tools have already demonstrated measurable productivity gains and strong adoption among developers. However, he cautioned that the valuation is “clearly pricing in a dominant future outcome, not the current revenue base”. Sabharwal similarly said signs of speculative pricing are emerging across parts of the AI ecosystem. “We are beginning to see signs of a traditional market bubble, as infrastructure and tooling companies around AI are being priced on the basis of future potential rather than current fundamentals,” he said. Still, experts argue the companies most likely to justify such valuations will be those that become indispensable to everyday AI workflows.

“The winners will be the companies that provide daily operating layers that are critical to developers and enterprises,” Sabharwal said, “not just AI utility companies with large R&D budgets.” What does the Cursor deal reveal about the future of AI competition? For experts, the Cursor story ultimately signals a larger transformation unfolding across the AI industry. “Yes. The AI market is shifting from just competing on models to focusing on distribution, workflow integration, and user habits,” Jotwani said, adding, “As the quality of models becomes more similar among major players, the main advantage lies in embedding AI into everyday tasks.”