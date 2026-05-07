Passkeys see uptake, but slow adoption keeps passwords in use for now

Passwords have long been the default layer of online security, but their weaknesses are becoming harder to ignore. From repeated data breaches to increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks, the system is under strain. In response, technology companies are accelerating efforts toward passkeys, a password-less method backed by major tech players like Google, Apple and Microsoft. The shift is no longer theoretical. With infrastructure largely in place and adoption steadily rising, the conversation has moved from “if” to “how soon” passwords begin to fade out.

When Google introduced passkeys in 2023, it published a blog with the heading, “The beginning of the end of the password.” Apple also states that passkeys are easier to use than passwords and far more secure. In a blog, Microsoft wrote, “Although passwords have been around for centuries, we hope their reign over our online world is ending.” It is clear that these technology companies are betting big on passkeys. Probably, it is happening with potential plans to replace passwords altogether.

ALSO READ: Google tests autonomous AI agent as industry shifts beyond chatbots: Report What’s wrong with passwords The problem with passwords is both structural and behavioural. Users are expected to manage multiple strong credentials, but in reality, password reuse remains common. This makes large-scale breaches more damaging, as a single leak can compromise multiple accounts. Phishing further weakens the system. Even secure passwords can be stolen if users are tricked into entering them on fake websites. At the same time, centralised password storage continues to be a high-value target for attackers. The result is a system that is increasingly difficult to secure at scale.

What are passkeys Passkeys replace passwords with a system based on cryptographic authentication. Instead of entering credentials, users verify identity through biometrics like fingerprints or facial recognition, or a device PIN. Technically, this relies on a pair of cryptographic keys — one stored securely on the user’s device and the other with the service provider. Since there is no shared secret like a password, there is nothing reusable for attackers to steal. Why companies are pushing passkeys now The push toward passkeys is being driven by both necessity and timing. On one hand, password-related risks continue to grow. On the other, modern devices now support secure hardware and biometric authentication, making password-less systems viable at scale.

For companies, there is also a clear business case. Login friction — failed attempts, resets, and abandoned sessions — directly impacts user engagement. Passkeys offer faster and more reliable sign-ins, improving both security and user experience. ALSO READ: Bard to Gemini and TPUs: Decoding Google's multi-pronged AI strategy Passkeys are already scaling at pace Recent data suggests passkeys are no longer in an experimental phase. According to an October 2025 report by the FIDO Alliance, based on deployments across companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, PayPal, and TikTok: 93 per cent of user accounts are already eligible for passkeys

36 per cent of accounts have enrolled passkeys

26 per cent of sign-ins are now completed using passkeys The performance gap compared to traditional authentication is also significant:

93 per cent success rate for passkeys, compared to 63 per cent for traditional methods

Around 30 per cent higher sign-in success rate, reducing failed logins

8.5 seconds average login time vs 31.2 seconds, making passkeys about 73 per cent faster This indicates that passkeys are not just more secure, but also more efficient and commercially viable. Device readiness is no longer a barrier One of the biggest hurdles to adoption — device compatibility — has largely been resolved. Data from State-of-passkeys.io shows that as of April 2026: 96 per cent of devices are passkey-ready

Desktop readiness rose from 76 per cent in late 2023 to 96 per cent by mid-2024, and has remained stable

Mobile readiness has climbed from 80 per cent in 2022 to 97 per cent by early 2025, and continues at that level This means the vast majority of users already have the hardware needed to use passkeys, removing a key barrier to widespread adoption.

Hopes vs reality Despite strong momentum, passkeys have not fully replaced passwords yet. Many services still operate on a hybrid model, offering passkeys alongside traditional login methods. This is partly due to compatibility gaps across platforms and partly due to user habits. Familiarity with passwords, combined with concerns around account recovery and device dependence, continues to slow full adoption. While passkeys are increasingly visible, they are not yet universal. Security vs convenience trade-offs Passkeys address some of the biggest weaknesses of passwords, particularly phishing and credential reuse. Since there is no password to enter, users cannot be tricked into revealing it.

However, they shift reliance toward devices. Access is tied to a phone, laptop, or ecosystem. If a device is lost or compromised, recovery can be more complex than resetting a password. Backup and syncing solutions exist, but they introduce dependencies on platform ecosystems, which may not always be seamless across devices. Should you start using passkeys? For most users, the answer is increasingly yes. Passkeys offer stronger security and significantly faster login experiences, especially on supported platforms. At the same time, they are not yet a complete replacement. Passwords still act as fallback options in many cases, and users need to be aware of recovery mechanisms before fully switching.