Disney+ could expand beyond streaming into a broader 'super app' ecosystem

Disney could be planning a major expansion for Disney+ beyond streaming. A recent Bloomberg report suggests the company is internally exploring the idea of turning Disney+ into a larger “super app” that may eventually connect services like Disney parks, cruises, shopping and other experiences into a single platform. Although the project is reportedly still at an early stage, the company’s latest shareholder letter and earnings call both pointed towards a future where Disney+ becomes a more central platform for how fans interact with Disney’s brands and services.

Disney hints at bigger plans for Disney+

According to a report from Bloomberg, Disney has hinted at its long-term ambitions for Disney+, suggesting the company may be planning to transform the streaming platform into a much broader digital ecosystem. As reported, Disney is internally exploring the idea of combining Disney+ with several of its existing services into what employees have reportedly described as a “super app.”

The proposed platform could eventually bring together services such as the Disneyland Resort app, Disney Cruise Line Navigator, Disney Store and other Disney digital experiences under a single interface. The initiative is reportedly part of Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro’s broader push to simplify how customers interact with Disney’s ecosystem while also breaking down internal silos across the company. However, the report noted that discussions are still in the early stages, and no concrete development plans have been finalised so far. ALSO READ: Google's on-device AI efforts irk consumers over shrinking storage space At the same time, Disney’s recent quarterly earnings appeared to indirectly support these reports. In its official shareholder letter, the company stated: “As we look to build Disney+ beyond a premium streaming video service, we are focused on making the platform more engaging, more personalised.” Disney further added that it aims to make the platform “more central to how fans experience our brands,” while also highlighting ongoing work to improve the user interface and personalisation features.

The company also pointed to newer features already being introduced on the platform. In March, Disney launched “Verts,” a vertical video feed designed to improve content discovery on Disney+. The feature allows users to scroll through short clips from movies and shows available on the platform, helping them discover content more quickly without extensive browsing. According to Disney, the goal behind Verts is to improve discoverability and encourage more frequent daily engagement on the app. ALSO READ: WhatsApp tests widget to show Status updates on Android home screen During the earnings call, Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro suggested that the company sees Disney+ becoming much more than just a streaming app in the future. As reported by Variety, he described Disney+ as the company’s future “digital centerpiece,” indicating that Disney wants its different services and experiences, including parks, entertainment and other platforms, to become more connected over time through the app.