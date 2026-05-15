Elon Musk's xAI unveils first coding agent in bid to rival Anthropic

By Carmen Arroyo

Elon Musk’s xAI is rolling out its first artificial intelligence coding agent, called Grok Build, in an attempt to catch up to Anthropic PBC’s Claude on streamlining software development.

The artificial intelligence model, which is in early testing and only available for paying subscribers, is the startup’s initial push into professional coding. The agent can complete complex coding tasks following a user’s commands, according to a post on xAI’s website.

Musk and xAI are racing to catch up to other AI companies on coding, a lucrative market for AI and an area where the billionaire admits his firm has fallen behind. Michael Nicolls, xAI’s president and an executive at Starlink, has urged staffers at the startup to match Claude’s performance across tasks, calling it a “near-term goal.”