Amazon combines Rufus, Alexa+ to bring agentic AI-led shopping experience

Amazon has introduced a new AI-powered shopping assistant called Alexa for Shopping, designed to help users search, compare, track, and buy products through conversational prompts on the Amazon Shopping app, website, and Echo devices. As per the company, Alexa for Shopping combines its shopping assistant Rufus’ product expertise and Amazon shopping history with the personalised knowledge and context of Alexa+. Consumers can now browse and shop the full Amazon store using voice, touch, or both.

According to the company, Alexa for Shopping can answer shopping-related questions directly inside the main Amazon search bar, compare products side-by-side, track price changes, and even automate routine purchases based on user preferences and shopping history.

ALSO READ: Meta brings incognito chat mode to WhatsApp, Meta AI app: How it works How Alexa for Shopping works The new assistant connects information from Alexa conversations, previous purchases, browsing activity, shopping lists, and saved preferences to improve recommendations over time. For example, users can ask Alexa for Shopping to recommend products based on earlier conversations, remind them about upcoming birthdays, suggest gifts, or notify them when a product reaches a target price. The AI assistant can also answer broader shopping-related queries. Users can ask questions such as skincare recommendations, party planning ideas, or product comparisons directly through the Amazon search bar instead of typing traditional keywords.

It can also handle order-related questions, including tracking deliveries or checking when a product was last purchased. ALSO READ: Instagram's 'Instants' lets you share Snapchat-style disappearing photos New AI features inside Amazon shopping Alexa for Shopping introduces several new AI tools for product discovery and purchase decisions. One of the key additions is AI-generated summaries for product categories and product pages. These summaries are designed to explain what to look for before buying products and provide quick overviews without requiring users to read through multiple listings. The platform also includes product comparison tools that let users select multiple items from search results and compare specifications, pricing, and reviews side-by-side.

Another feature allows customers to view up to one year of price history for products listed on Amazon. Users can either tap the Price History option on product pages or ask Alexa for Shopping directly. Customers can also create scheduled shopping actions, such as automatically adding monthly household supplies to the cart, setting reminders for book releases, or receiving alerts when prices drop below a chosen amount. Amazon wants Alexa to handle purchases automatically Alexa for Shopping can also help users reorder frequently purchased products using conversational prompts for groceries, cleaning supplies, or pet food. The company is also expanding shopping beyond its own marketplace through a feature called Shop Direct. This allows users to discover products from other online retailers through Alexa for Shopping.

For eligible products, an AI-powered Buy for Me feature can complete purchases automatically using saved payment and delivery information. Full Amazon shopping experience coming to Echo Show The company also announced that Echo Show devices will now support the complete Amazon shopping interface for the first time. Users will be able to browse the full Amazon store on Echo Show devices using voice controls, touchscreen navigation, or both. This includes searching for products, checking recommendations, and completing purchases directly from the smart display. Availability The rollout will initially begin for users in the US over the coming week through the Amazon Shopping app and website. The service will be available free to all customers signed into their Amazon accounts, without requiring a Prime subscription or an Echo device.