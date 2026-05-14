Microsoft Edge rolls out Copilot AI update on desktop, mobile: What's new

Microsoft has announced a major update for its Microsoft Edge browser across desktop and mobile devices. According to the company, the update adds several new AI-powered tools through Copilot, including the ability to turn open tabs into podcasts, compare information across tabs, create quizzes from webpages, and more. Many of these features were previously limited to desktop, but Microsoft is now bringing them to the Edge mobile app as well. The company is also retiring “Copilot Mode” and instead integrating the AI tools directly into the browser experience.

Microsoft Edge update: What’s new

Copilot can now understand multiple tabs at once

One of the major additions is the ability for Copilot to work across multiple open tabs. Instead of manually switching between webpages, users can ask Copilot questions and let it compare details from different tabs. For example, users planning a trip can ask Copilot to compare hotels, restaurants, routes, or prices across several tabs without needing to read everything themselves. Microsoft noted that the feature works only with user permission. The browser can also use browsing history and past Copilot chats to provide more personalised answers. According to Microsoft, this helps users continue research, shopping, or unfinished tasks.

Edge mobile app gets Journeys and Voice features Microsoft is also expanding its “Journeys” feature to mobile devices. Journeys groups browsing history into topic-based collections so users can continue projects they were previously researching. For example, if someone was searching for recipes, planning a holiday, or researching gadgets, Journeys can organise those pages together with summaries and suggested next steps. The mobile app is also getting Vision and Voice support. Users can share their screen and speak to Copilot hands-free to ask questions about what they are viewing. Microsoft said visual indicators will appear whenever Copilot is listening or accessing the screen.

Microsoft is also bringing the redesigned Edge desktop new tab page to the mobile app. The updated layout combines chat, search, and browsing into a single interface, making it easier for users to continue tasks or start browsing from one place. ALSO READ: Apple sides with Google in opposing EU plans to open Android to AI rivals For instance, if someone was researching a hobby, planning a holiday, or comparing products, Journeys can organise those pages into cards with summaries and suggested next steps instead of leaving users to search through their entire browsing history again. Copilot can now work across tabs and browsing history

Microsoft said the new Edge update is designed to reduce constant tab switching while browsing. Users can now click the Copilot icon in the browser and ask questions based on all their open tabs. Copilot can compare information, highlight important details, and help users make decisions without leaving the current page. For example, if someone is planning a trip and has multiple tabs open for hotels, restaurants, maps, or flights, Copilot can scan those tabs and summarise the most relevant information in one place. Microsoft highlighted that the feature works only after receiving user permission. The company is also expanding how Copilot uses browsing history. With permission enabled, Copilot can now use past browsing activity and older chats to provide more relevant responses. This could help users continue unfinished shopping, return to articles they were reading earlier, or pick up research projects started days ago.

According to Microsoft, Copilot now includes long-term memory support on both desktop and mobile, allowing it to remember previous interactions and provide more contextual help over time. However, users can still control what information Copilot is allowed to access. Microsoft has also redesigned Edge’s new tab page by combining chat, search, browsing, and AI tools into a single interface. The page now acts as a central hub where users can continue previous browsing sessions or start new searches. The updated page also includes the Journeys feature, which is now available for free in all English-language markets. Journeys automatically groups browsing history into topic-based collections, making it easier to return to older projects or searches.

ALSO READ: Gemini Intelligence may debut first on upcoming Galaxy foldables: Details New productivity tools Microsoft is also adding new productivity-focused tools to Edge desktop. A new “Study and Learn” mode can generate quizzes, flashcards, and guided learning sessions based on the webpages users are reading. Users can ask Copilot to “quiz me on this topic” to start an interactive study session directly inside the browser. The browser is also getting a Writing Assistant tool that can rewrite sentences, adjust tone, or generate drafts while users type. The company said users will see a blue dot while typing whenever Writing Assistant suggestions are available.