Musk's AI startup burning $1 billion a month, seeks $9.3 billion lifeline

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup is reportedly burning through $1 billion every month as the cost of developing its advanced models outpaces limited revenue, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the company’s finances.

To bridge the gap, xAI is now looking to raise $9.3 billion in both debt and equity. The company plans to use more than half of this money within the next three months, having already spent most of the capital it raised earlier.

xAI raised $14 billion, but just $4 billion remains

Between its founding in 2023 and the start of its latest debt offering, xAI had raised $14 billion in equity. But by the end of March 2025, just $4 billion remained, according to investor materials. The company expects to spend an additional $13 billion during 2025, with fundraising efforts barely keeping up with expenditures.

Lagging behind OpenAI and Anthropic xAI is struggling to scale its income compared to rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic. OpenAI is reportedly on track to generate $12.7 billion in revenue in 2025, while xAI projects just $500 million for the same period. However, it hopes to cross $2 billion in revenue by 2026, based on investor briefings. xAI bets on its own infrastructure and Musk’s X Despite the gap, xAI believes its long-term strategy offers advantages. Unlike peers that rent servers, xAI is buying much of its own infrastructure. It also benefits from integration with X (formerly Twitter), Musk’s social media platform, which provides access to vast amounts of real-time content for AI model training—minimising the need for external datasets.