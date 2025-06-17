OpenAI brings image generation feature for all through ChatGPT on WhatsApp

OpenAI will make the image generation feature available for WhatsApp users as well, said the company.

“This is the same image generation tool available in the ChatGPT web and mobile apps, now integrated into WhatsApp. Image generation in WhatsApp is free to use and is now available everywhere ChatGPT in WhatsApp is supported,” the company said in a statement.

The integration of ChatGPT on WhatsApp was announced by OpenAI in December 2024, where users could send a message to ChatGPT to get up-to-date answers.

Earlier this year, in April, ChatGPT said it would start allowing users to search, compare, and buy products in ChatGPT by giving users personalised recommendations for products, visual details of the product they are looking for, the price, as well as a direct link to buy it.