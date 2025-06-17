Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI brings image generation feature for all through ChatGPT on WhatsApp

OpenAI brings image generation feature for all through ChatGPT on WhatsApp

The free image generation tool from ChatGPT is now available on WhatsApp in all regions where ChatGPT is supported, building on previous AI and memory features

OpenAI, chatgpt
The integration of ChatGPT on WhatsApp was announced by OpenAI in December 2024, where users could send a message to ChatGPT to get up-to-date answers | Image: Bloomberg
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:58 PM IST
OpenAI will make the image generation feature available for WhatsApp users as well, said the company.
 
“This is the same image generation tool available in the ChatGPT web and mobile apps, now integrated into WhatsApp. Image generation in WhatsApp is free to use and is now available everywhere ChatGPT in WhatsApp is supported,” the company said in a statement.
 
The integration of ChatGPT on WhatsApp was announced by OpenAI in December 2024, where users could send a message to ChatGPT to get up-to-date answers.
 
Earlier this year, in April, ChatGPT said it would start allowing users to search, compare, and buy products in ChatGPT by giving users personalised recommendations for products, visual details of the product they are looking for, the price, as well as a direct link to buy it.
 
Before that, in February 2024, OpenAI said it was “testing the ability for ChatGPT to remember things you discuss to make future chats more helpful.”
 
The idea, OpenAI had then said, was to save users “from having to repeat information” so that future conversations with the chatbot become more useful.
 
The memory feature was rolled out to all users in September that year.
 
In an update on April 10 this year, OpenAI said that memory in ChatGPT is now comprehensive, as the large language model (LLM) could — in addition to memories saved by users — also reference past conversations between the chatbot and the user to deliver more personalised responses.

OpenAIChatGPTwhatsapp

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

