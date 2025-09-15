iPhone 18 series: Apple could make Face ID's display cutout smaller in 2026

The next-generation iPhone 18 series may not include under-display Face ID sensors or a hidden front-facing camera, contrary to earlier speculation. As reported by 9to5Mac, while Apple is gradually pushing toward its long-term goal of an all-glass iPhone, the 2026 lineup is expected to represent only a partial step in that direction. Instead of an under-screen solution, the iPhone 18 models are said to adopt a smaller version of the existing Dynamic Island cutout.

iPhone 18 series: Dynamic Island redesign

Before the launch of the iPhone 17, rumours pointed to a possible reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island cutout, but that didn’t materialise. According to 9to5Mac, the redesign is now slated for the iPhone 18 lineup. The adjustment will reportedly shrink the cutout, but it won’t eliminate it, meaning under-display Face ID or a fully concealed selfie camera will remain absent for now.

ALSO READ: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, other Apple platforms releasing today: How to update This report echoes earlier insights from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has claimed that Apple is working on a major redesign for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027. That milestone model is rumoured to feature a seamless, nearly all-glass design with no visible cutouts. Gurman also indicated that Apple could start rolling out smaller design refinements ahead of that anniversary—beginning in 2026 with the iPhone 18 series’ more compact Dynamic Island. ALSO READ: Snapchat adds forever chats and group streaks for snappers: How it works The Information previously suggested that Apple could bring under-display Face ID as early as next year, leaving only a punch-hole for the front camera. The latest reporting, however, suggests Apple isn’t ready to make that transition, with the iPhone 18 series instead focusing on the modest change of a narrower Dynamic Island cutout, without under-screen biometrics or camera integration.

iPhone 18 series and maiden foldable in 2026 Bloomberg reports that the project is internally code-named V68 and is designed in a book-style format similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. According to the report, the device could feature four cameras in total—two on the front (one per screen) and a dual rear setup. Instead of Face ID, it is said to rely on Touch ID for biometric authentication, while also skipping a physical SIM slot, much like the iPhone Air. Earlier reports suggested the foldable might come with a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. In terms of build, it is expected to measure around 9–9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5–4.8mm when unfolded, which would make it slightly thicker than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.