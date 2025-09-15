Nothing announces Rs 45,000 discount on Phone 3 for Phone 1, Phone 2 owners

Nothing has announced an exclusive discount on its Phone 3 smartphone for its loyal consumer base using either the Phone (1) or the Phone (2). According to the UK-based consumer technology company, the exchange discount celebrates the loyalty of Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2) users who helped shape the brand, allowing them to get its flagship smartphone, the Phone 3, at a reduced price with Rs 45,000 discount across configurations. The Nothing Phone 3 was launched in July this year. Nothing Phone 3: Offer details 12 RAM +256 storage: Rs 34,999 (Launched at Rs 79,999)

16 RAM +512 storage: Rs 44,999 (Launched at Rs 89,999)

Colours: White and Black To get the discount, Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2) users will need to input the IMEI number of their current model on nothing.tech or Flipkart.

The Phone 3 will also be receiving discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which commences from September 22 for Plus and Black subscribers and from September 23 for all customers. In the sale, the Phone 3 will be available at Rs 59,999 and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB+512GB configurations, respectively. Nothing OS 4.0 update Last week, Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced that Phone (1) has reached the end of its software lifecycle and will not receive Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16. The company said it has fulfilled its commitment of three years of software updates, with security updates continuing through 2026. Alongside, the company confirmed that it is working on a programme to thank its day-one users. The discounts announced on September 15 seems to be inline with the company's statement.

Meanwhile, Nothing has confirmed that its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 is "coming soon." A teaser video hints at interface updates, including redesigned icons, a cleaner visual style, a circular flashlight icon, and rounded system elements like the Bluetooth toggle, dark mode switch, temperature widget, and more. Nothing Phone 3: Details The Nothing Phone 3 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For imaging, the smartphone sports a triple 50MP set-up at the back with a 3x telephoto camera. At the front, there is a 50MP sensor for video calls, selfies and more. The Nothing Phone 3 packs a 5,500mAh battery and supports 65W wired charging. It also supports 15W wireless charging. The Nothing Phone 3 features the new Glyph Matrix system, which is said to be designed to reduce screen time and simplify notifications. It offers app-specific alerts, contact-based notifications, progress indicators, and micro-tools like Glyph Mirror, Digital Clock, Stopwatch, Battery Indicator, Solar Clock, and Spin the Bottle, all controlled via a rear button.