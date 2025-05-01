Far Cry 4 coming to Sony PS5 with support for 60fps gameplay: Check details

The open-world first-person shooter game from Ubisoft, Far Cry 4, is coming to Sony PlayStation 5 with a patch that will make it run at a speed of 60 frames per second (fps). With this new patch update, Far Cry 4 will now be running on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, and Xbox Series S and X. This update arrives ahead of Far Cry 4 joining Xbox Game Pass. Additionally, Ubisoft has also announced discounts for Far Cry 4.

With the release of a free update, players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will now experience Far Cry 4 with improved performance and smoother gameplay in its Himalayan-inspired setting. Previously, the game was restricted to 30fps for PS5.

Ubisoft while confirming this update in a blog post wrote: “Far Cry 4 will now run at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PS5 Pro, thanks to a free update deployed today. Whether you're wingsuiting out of a gyrocopter for an aerial incursion or wielding a rocket launcher atop an elephant as you charge into battle, the beautiful scenery and unbridled chaos have never been so inviting on console.”

Far Cry 4 takes place in the fictional nation of Kyrat—drawing influence from Nepal and Bhutan—and centres around Ajay Ghale, who returns to his native land amid a civil conflict, battling the tyrannical rule of the despot Pagan Min.

Far Cry 4: Discounts

Ubisoft has also revealed in the blog post that Far Cry 4 will be available at discounted prices across multiple platforms for a limited time. The discounts will roll out on the PlayStation Store from April 23 to May 7, on Xbox from April 20 to May 5, and on the Ubisoft Store between April 29 and May 20.

Currently, the game is listed at Rs 299 on the PlayStation Store—an 85 per cent discount from its original Rs 1,999 price. Additionally, subscribers of PS Plus Extra and Premium can access the game for free through the Game Catalog.