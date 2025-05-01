Home / Technology / Tech News / Far Cry 4 coming to Sony PS5 with support for 60fps gameplay: Check details

Far Cry 4 coming to Sony PS5 with support for 60fps gameplay: Check details

A new free update brings enhanced performance and smoother gameplay at 60fps to Far Cry 4 for gamers on PS5

Far Cry 4
Far Cry 4
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The open-world first-person shooter game from Ubisoft, Far Cry 4, is coming to Sony PlayStation 5 with a patch that will make it run at a speed of 60 frames per second (fps). With this new patch update, Far Cry 4 will now be running on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, and Xbox Series S and X. This update arrives ahead of Far Cry 4 joining Xbox Game Pass. Additionally, Ubisoft has also announced discounts for Far Cry 4.
 
With the release of a free update, players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will now experience Far Cry 4 with improved performance and smoother gameplay in its Himalayan-inspired setting. Previously, the game was restricted to 30fps for PS5.
 
Ubisoft while confirming this update in a blog post wrote: “Far Cry 4 will now run at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PS5 Pro, thanks to a free update deployed today. Whether you're wingsuiting out of a gyrocopter for an aerial incursion or wielding a rocket launcher atop an elephant as you charge into battle, the beautiful scenery and unbridled chaos have never been so inviting on console.”
Far Cry 4 takes place in the fictional nation of Kyrat—drawing influence from Nepal and Bhutan—and centres around Ajay Ghale, who returns to his native land amid a civil conflict, battling the tyrannical rule of the despot Pagan Min.
 
Far Cry 4: Discounts

Also Read

GTA 5, MotoGP 24, and more games leaving Sony PS Plus catalogue: Check list

Sony announces Summer Sale: Limited period discount on PS5 console

PS5 price increase announced by Sony for select regions, India not impacted

PS Plus games for April: Incoming Hogwarts Legacy, Blue Prince, and more

PS Plus games lineup for April: Sony bundles these titles with subscription

 
Ubisoft has also revealed in the blog post that Far Cry 4 will be available at discounted prices across multiple platforms for a limited time. The discounts will roll out on the PlayStation Store from April 23 to May 7, on Xbox from April 20 to May 5, and on the Ubisoft Store between April 29 and May 20.
Currently, the game is listed at Rs 299 on the PlayStation Store—an 85 per cent discount from its original Rs 1,999 price. Additionally, subscribers of PS Plus Extra and Premium can access the game for free through the Game Catalog.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ferrari's F1 team partners with IBM to revamp its smartphone app with AI

The Age of Bhaarat: Amitabh Bachchan-backed Tara Gaming releases trailer

Google Messages rolls out 'Unsubscribe' option to curb SMS and RCS spam

Samsung may launch affordable smartphone in foldable lineup in 2025: Report

Apple may add Gemini and other third-party models to its AI suite: Report

Topics :SonyPlayStationUbisoft

First Published: May 01 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story