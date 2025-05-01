Samsung may launch affordable smartphone in foldable lineup in 2025: Report

Samsung is reportedly working on an affordable foldable smartphone, likely to debut in 2025. According to a report by 9To5Google, which cited excerpts from the South Korean electronics maker’s earnings call, the company is also testing significant updates to its Galaxy Watch and hinted at enhancements in its Flip and Fold series, along with the arrival of the Galaxy Tab S11. Samsung reported a strong start to the year following the launch of its Galaxy S25 series.

What’s on Samsung’s mobile roadmap for 2025?

During the earnings call, Samsung outlined plans for its mobile portfolio, stating that it is “enhancing the performance, design, and durability” of upcoming foldable devices—likely referring to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, expected later this year.

The company also suggested expanding the foldable lineup to appeal to a broader, more affordable customer base, possibly alluding to the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip FE (or Xe), according to the report.

Samsung was quoted as saying:

“Looking across the MX division for our upcoming new foldable devices, we are enhancing the performance, design, and durability while also optimising AI functionality to offer a differentiated user experience. We plan to strengthen our product lineup in order to create new demand and expand our affordable customer base.”

In addition, the company is expected to unveil a tri-fold device later this year.

AI-powered tablets in the pipeline

On tablets, Samsung said it would aim to drive premium revenue growth by launching the AI-enhanced Galaxy Tab S11 series in the second half of the year. The company is also planning targeted marketing across the Tab S line to generate new demand.

Galaxy Watch redesign and new earbuds

Samsung may introduce a redesigned Galaxy Watch this year, according to the report. The company said it would launch the device with “an innovative design,” though it did not specify what changes are in store.

Samsung was quoted as saying:

“For wearables, we will expand our market presence with a strengthened premium experience while expanding our lineup across all price segments. We plan to launch a new Galaxy Watch with an innovative design and enhanced health-related features.”

The company also hinted at a new entry-level earbuds model, suggesting that a successor to the Galaxy Buds FE could be in development.