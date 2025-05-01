Google Messages rolls out 'Unsubscribe' option to curb SMS and RCS spam

Google is reportedly rolling out a new “Unsubscribe” feature in its Messages app. With it, the US-based software giant offers an option to users to control unwanted messages by limiting SMS and RCS spam from businesses. With the latest update, users will be able to manage promotional content in the message inbox more effectively. Additionally, users will be able maintain cleaner inboxes free from clutter.

According to a report by 9To5 Google, the unsubscribe button is designed mainly for business messages that are not essential and spam users with promotional, marketing or advertising content. Once available, the unsubscribe button will appear either at the bottom of the message thread (just above the text field) or within the conversation's overflow menu.

A prompt will appear once the user taps on unsubscribe, asking for the reason for it. These options will be: Not signed up, too many messages, no longer interested, spam, and other. If the user selects spam then an additional message appears to “Report this sender”.

Google Messages sends the “STOP” command to the sender from the user's number. This halts further promotional messages from that source. However, essential communications which include one-time passwords, boarding passes, or unsubscribe confirmations may still be delivered if requested by the user. The report stated that in background,Messages sends the “STOP” command to the sender from the user's number. This halts further promotional messages from that source. However, essential communications which include one-time passwords, boarding passes, or unsubscribe confirmations may still be delivered if requested by the user.