The Age of Bhaarat: Amitabh Bachchan-backed Tara Gaming releases trailer

Indian game development studio Tara Gaming has announced its debut title “The Age of Bhaarat”, an action-adventure role-playing game set in a mythological version of ancient India. The game will be released on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as for console – unspecified at the moment. A launch date has not been disclosed.

Tara Gaming described the project as part of its broader goal to develop content rooted in Indian culture using AAA production techniques. The game’s trailer has been released, but further development milestones have not been made public.

Tara Gaming was co-founded by actor Amitabh Bachchan, author Amish Tripathi, and game developer Noredine Abboud, who previously worked on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. The company stated that the project is intended to bring Indian storytelling to a wider global gaming audience through high-end game development.

The Age of Bhaarat: What do we know

According to the official announcement, The Age of Bhaarat draws from Indian epics, folklore, and traditions. The game features a player-controlled Forest Warden who defends the fictional land of Anandpur against an invasion of Rakshasa demons. Players will fly through intense battles, use traditional weapons, spiritual powers, and a grappling hook system to navigate and fight in various landscapes such as forests, mountain peaks, and lakes.

The narrative is written by Amish Tripathi, author of the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra series. The storyline includes elements of duty, betrayal, and moral choice, with player decisions expected to influence the outcome of the game’s events.

Gameplay features include vertical combat traversal, weapon and skill customisation, and exploration of terrain inspired by Indian mythological settings. Once available, the game can be played solo or in multiplayer mode.

The Age of Bhaarat: Watch the trailer