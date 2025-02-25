Alibaba to release open-source version of video, image generating AI model

Alibaba will release an open-source version of its video and image-generating artificial intelligence model, Wan 2.1, the Chinese tech giant said in a post on X on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Alibaba joins global AI race, commits to $53 billion investment over 3 yrs The company will give full details in a recorded video at 11 p.m. (1500 GMT), a spokesperson said.

The release of the model comes as competition intensifies in China's AI market, following DeepSeek's launch of its latest open-source models last month. Those models have shaken the global AI industry by delivering performance comparable to leading products from companies like OpenAI, which has shifted towards closed-source offerings.

Alibaba initially introduced its latest version of video and image-generating AI model in January, later renaming it Wan from Wanx, touting the model's ability to generate highly realistic visuals.

In a previous statement, Alibaba highlighted its top ranking on VBench, a leaderboard for video generative models, where it leads in key dimensions such as multi-object interactions.

On Tuesday, Alibaba released a preview version of its reasoning model, QwQ-Max, which it plans to make open source upon the official release of the full version, which is expected soon.

Also Read