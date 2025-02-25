Tech wrap Feb 25: Nothing Phone 3a series, Microsoft Bing, Google Pixel 9a

British tech brand Nothing has showcased the design of an upcoming Phone 3a series model. While the exact name of the device remains unconfirmed, it is speculated to be the Phone 3a Pro. The smartphone retains Nothing's signature transparent back design, featuring a distinctive rear camera module and an additional button on the side.

Microsoft has started deploying a new Copilot Search mode in Bing, incorporating artificial intelligence to refine search results with more personalised and context-aware outputs. The AI-driven feature summarises findings, includes links to relevant pages, and outlines the steps taken to generate responses.

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9a smartphone is expected to introduce a fresh design that differentiates it from the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup. According to a report by Android Authority, a leaked video provides an early look at the new Pixel A-series device. The report states that the Pixel 9a will feature a flat back with a matte finish and a nearly flush rear camera module.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has reportedly stated that the OnePlus Watch 3 will not be released in India. A report by 91Mobiles cites a statement from OnePlus confirming that the next-generation smartwatch will not be available in the Indian market at this time. This follows the company’s decision to refrain from launching a foldable smartphone this year.

US chip manufacturer Qualcomm has partnered with Google to extend software and security update support for up to eight years on devices powered by its processors. The company stated that this collaboration will help manufacturers extend software longevity for Android smartphones.

Vivo has launched its latest V50 smartphone in India, with prices starting at ₹34,999. The device is available through the company’s platforms as well as select online and offline retailers. As part of the introductory offers, Vivo is providing bank discounts and trade-in deals.

Apple shareholders are set to vote on Tuesday on a proposal seeking to end corporate diversity initiatives. The proposal comes amid growing scrutiny of the company’s workforce diversification efforts.

Alphabet’s Google is facing allegations from US educational technology firm Chegg that its AI-generated search overviews are reducing demand for original content. In a lawsuit filed on Monday, Chegg claims that Google’s AI-generated responses are making it harder for publishers to compete.