Fortnite to return on Apple App Store next week after 4-year ban: Details

Fortnite is set to return to the Apple App Store in the United States next week, over four years after it was removed due to a payment dispute between its developer, Epic Games, and Apple. Epic Games chief executive officer Tim Sweeney confirmed the development following a favourable US court ruling. Fortnite has not been available on the Apple App Store since August 2020.

Reacting to the verdict, Sweeney posted on social media platform X:

“NO FEES on web transactions. Game over for the Apple Tax. Apple’s 15–30 per cent junk fees are now just as dead here in the United States of America as they are in Europe under the Digital Markets Act. Unlawful here, unlawful there. 4 years 4 months 17 days.”

He further announced Fortnite’s return to iOS in the US, adding:

“We will return Fortnite to the US iOS App Store next week. Epic puts forth a peace proposal: If Apple extends the court's friction-free, Apple-tax-free framework worldwide, we'll return Fortnite to the App Store worldwide and drop current and future litigation on the topic.”

In response, Apple told Reuters:

"We strongly disagree with the decision. We will comply with the court’s order and we will appeal."

Epic Games vs Apple: Timeline of a feud

The dispute between Apple and Epic Games began in 2020, when Epic introduced a direct payment method in Fortnite on both iOS and Android platforms, bypassing Apple’s and Google’s 30 per cent commission on in-app purchases.

In retaliation, Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their respective app stores. Epic Games then filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple. In 2021, a US court ruled in Apple’s favour, stating that the company was not a monopolist, and upheld its 30 per cent commission structure. Fortnite remained banned from the Apple App Store.

However, Epic’s legal battle with Google yielded a different outcome. In December 2023, a US jury ruled in Epic’s favour, finding that Google operates an illegal monopoly through its Play Store. Although Epic did not seek monetary compensation, the ruling is expected to increase developer freedom on Android.

Epic's push in Europe and the US

In 2024, following the introduction of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Epic announced plans to launch an alternative app marketplace for iOS within the EU. In retaliation, Apple terminated Epic Games’ developer account. After another legal battle, the EU ruled against Apple, enabling Epic to proceed.

With the latest court decision in the United States also going against Apple, the company now faces pressure on both sides of the Atlantic. However, Apple has indicated that it will challenge the US verdict.