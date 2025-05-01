Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 1, win emotes and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for May 1, giving players the chance to earn special in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards may include premium character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamonds, and other useful items that improve the overall gameplay experience.

Since the codes are time-sensitive and come with a limited number of redemptions, players should act quickly to ensure they don’t miss out.

Below, you’ll find the most up-to-date active codes along with easy instructions on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by MoneyControl, active redeem codes for May 1, 2025 are:

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK

FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. For items like gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly to reflect the newly added currency.

These codes typically grant access to rare, limited-time items including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements that improve the visual experience of the game.

It's important to note that each code can only be used 500 times per day and remains active for just 12 hours. Players are encouraged to redeem them promptly before they expire.