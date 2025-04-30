South Korean consumer electronics company Samsung’s India unit has announced limited-period deals on select smartphones from its Galaxy A, M and F series. The sale will begin on May 1, and the deals will be available on Samsung’s official website and on ecommerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart. The highlight of the sale is the Galaxy A55 5G, which will be available at Rs 26,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 42,999, marking a discount of Rs 16,000.

Samsung sale deals: Details

Samsung Galaxy A-series

The Galaxy A35, which was launched at Rs 33,999 onwards, will be made available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999.

The Galaxy A55 5G, which was originally priced at Rs 42,999, will be available at Rs 26,999 during this sale.

Samsung Galaxy F-series

The Galaxy F16 5G, which was launched at Rs 15,999, will be available at Rs 10,749.

The Galaxy F06 5G, launched at Rs 12,999, will be up for grabs at Rs 8,199.

Samsung Galaxy M-series

The Galaxy M35 5G, which was launched at Rs 24,499, will be available for purchase at Rs 13,999.

The Galaxy M16 5G, launched at Rs 15,999, will be available for purchase at Rs 10,749.

The Galaxy M06 5G, launched at Rs 11,499, will be available at Rs 8,199.

In related news, Samsung on April 29 announced that it will expand access to the Gemini AI assistant from the side button—previously available only on its flagship Galaxy S-series—to select models in the Galaxy A-series.

This integration will replace Samsung’s own AI assistant, Bixby, which previously launched through the same side button. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Google, pressing and holding the power button on supported Galaxy A-series devices will soon summon Gemini instead of Bixby.