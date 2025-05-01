Google plans drastic visual overhaul with Android 16: What to expect

Android may be in for a visual overhaul. According to Android Authority, elements of a major redesign were seen in the fourth beta of Android 16 . However, the changes are not yet live by default, suggesting that Google may be keeping them for a future update.

More details are expected at The Android Show: I/O Edition on May 13, just ahead of Google I/O . It is also possible that the new design will be introduced with the second major Android update of the year. Google previously confirmed it would adopt a biannual update cycle in 2025, starting with Android 16 in Q2 and followed by another release in Q4.

Android 16 redesign: What to expect

Changes to the lockscreen:

According to the images shared by Android Authority, Google is set to move the “At a Glance” widget from the top-left to a position below the clock on the lockscreen. A new compact notification view will also be available, replacing full-width alerts with tap-to-expand icons. Minor updates to the PIN input interface are also planned.

Changes to the homescreen:

On the homescreen, users may soon get new app icon shape options beyond circles—including “rounded square,” “four-sided cookie,” “seven-sided cookie,” “arch,” and “complex clover.” The status bar will feature a bolder clock font and updated Wi-Fi, signal, and battery icons.

Changes to Quick Settings:

Unlike previously reported, the redesigned Quick Settings panel may not get a split layout. The pill-shaped tiles will remain, but the panel will feature a new blurred background effect. There could also be subtle design changes such as tiles transforming into rounded rectangles with a hint of colour when enabled. The brightness slider will also receive a visual refresh.

Changes to Settings app:

The Settings menu is also getting a facelift, with colourful icons for each category and a new card-style layout for submenus. The page header is expected to shift to the very top, allowing for more visible menu items at once.