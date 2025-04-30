Tech Wrap April 30: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Meta AI app, Kindle Paperwhite

Motorola has introduced the Edge 60 Pro smartphone to the Indian market. Starting at Rs 29,999, the phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset and is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery. It is among the first smartphones in India to offer support for three AI assistants—Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity.

Meta has released a dedicated AI app for smartphones, allowing users to engage with its AI assistant beyond its existing apps. Previously integrated within WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, Meta AI—built on the Llama 4 model—is now available as a standalone app. The company describes this move as the beginning of a journey toward a more “personal” AI experience. The app is now accessible on both Android and iOS platforms.

On April 30, Amazon introduced the latest Kindle Paperwhite in India, showcasing the largest screen ever for the series. The updated version includes a 7-inch glare-free e-ink display with slim bezels and a more compact, lighter design. It also features a dual-core processor upgrade that Amazon claims speeds up page turns by 25 per cent and enhances responsiveness overall.

Also Read

Samsung revealed plans to extend the Gemini AI assistant shortcut—originally exclusive to its Galaxy S-series—to select Galaxy A-series smartphones. The feature, which allows launching Gemini by pressing and holding the side button, will become available in early May. Supported models include Galaxy A56 5G, A55 5G, A54 5G, A36 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A26 5G, A25 5G, A25e 5G, and A24, all running One UI 7.

Google has widened the language options for the Audio Overviews function in its AI-powered research and note-taking platform, NotebookLM. The feature now includes over 50 additional languages, such as Hindi, Maithili, Konkani, Urdu, and Marathi. The expansion was made possible by the multimodal Gemini model’s built-in audio capabilities, the company said.

Meta stated that it will soon enable cloud-based AI processing for WhatsApp. The upcoming capabilities—such as summarising unread chats and offering writing suggestions—will be introduced while maintaining WhatsApp’s existing privacy and security measures, the company added.

OpenAI has reverted a recent update to its GPT-4o model used in ChatGPT, following concerns about the AI becoming “sycophantic.” The company reinstated a previous version that it believes offers more balanced interactions. "Sycophancy" in AI describes a model’s tendency to agree with the user even when the user is incorrect, prioritising alignment over factual correctness.

Nothing has begun distributing a new OS update for its Phone 3a and 3a Pro devices, delivering new features and camera upgrades. Alongside this, the company has also released an update to its AI-based Essential Space hub.

OnePlus has kicked off its “OnePlus Summer Sale,” offering discounts, bank deals, and more on a variety of products. Starting May 1, the sale will run across OnePlus’ own platforms, major e-commerce websites, and retail stores. During this period, the flagship OnePlus 13 will include a Rs 5,000 bank discount, and the OnePlus 12 will feature a Rs 6,000 bank offer plus up to Rs 13,000 off on the base price. Offers will also apply to other phones, tablets, and accessories in the brand’s ecosystem.

WhatsApp is currently testing a feature that will enable reactions to messages and media using animated stickers. As per WABetaInfo, Meta’s messaging service is trialling this update in its Android beta version, which is being tested with a limited group of users. A broader release is expected in the near future.

Samsung India has announced limited-time deals on select Galaxy A, M, and F series smartphones. Beginning May 1, the sale will be live on Samsung’s official website, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The Galaxy A55 5G leads the offers, available at Rs 26,999—down from its launch price of Rs 42,999—offering a discount of Rs 16,000.

Reddit is introducing an AI-based translation tool aimed at making the platform more accessible to Indian users. The feature translates feeds, posts, comments, and threads into Hindi. Reddit also plans to extend support to Bengali in the upcoming months as part of its expansion of AI-powered language features.