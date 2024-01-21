Home / Technology / Tech News / In India, 71% of retail businesses plan to adopt GenAI in a year: Survey

In India, 71% of retail businesses plan to adopt GenAI in a year: Survey

International companies like eBay, Walmart, and Nordstrom are integrating Generative AI (GenAI) for diverse applications. In India, 71 per cent of retail businesses plan to adopt GenAI in a year

Premium
Shivani Shinde

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Retail companies will have invested $31 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2028, says the World Economic Forum.

International companies like eBay, Walmart, and Nordstrom are integrating Generative AI (GenAI) for diverse applications. In India, 71 per cent of retail businesses plan to adopt GenAI in a year, says a recent survey by EY. The main challenges they face are readiness, unclear use cases and skills gap.


Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Addverb: Automation company making robots in India, for the world

Navigating AI's dystopian realities

Indian GCCs becoming a sandbox for global organisations: Nasscom V-C

Tech tango: Slow robot deployment, not accidents, worries Indian industry

Agri robots to eye for lunar rovers: Indian deep tech startups come of age

How technology is changing the office: Cubicle to wall colours and lighting

Quantum computing will unleash full potential of AI: Pasqal co-founder

MHA think tank alerts against 'hijack', sextortion scams on WhatsApp

Investments, incentives for Generative AI can boost job creations: Experts

Tech evolution for ensuring hybrid mode of hearing is work in progress: SC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnologyretail marketrobots

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story