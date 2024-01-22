Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Ring will feature 'leading sensors and technologies': Report

The teaser video during the Galaxy Unpacked event showcased the Galaxy Ring with a smooth metallic finish on the outside and multiple sensors on the inside

Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 11:41 AM IST
Samsung teased its upcoming Galaxy Ring at the Unpacked event it recently hosted in San Jose, California, US. The South Korean described it as a “powerful and accessible” health and fitness device that is set to arrive later this year. Now, a report by The Verge brings details on what to expect from the device.

Samsung’s spokesperson Amber Reaver in an email to The Verge said that the upcoming Galaxy Ring is aimed at “empowering more people to manage their health with a comprehensive yet simplified approach to everyday wellness at home.” Reaver also said that the ring will feature “leading sensor technologies” while being comfortable to wear all day.

The teaser video during the event showcased the Galaxy Ring with a smooth metallic finish on the outside and multiple sensors on the inside. The Verge stated that analyst Avi Greengart, who got a chance to see the Galaxy Ring prototype at the event, said that the smart ring is lightweight and comes in three finishes and sizes up to 13. According to Greengart the device will launch later this year.

Last year, it was reported that a filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) said that a new smart device with a trademark name ‘Galaxy Ring’  will collect and measure health data and sleep patterns. The report also stated that the Galaxy Ring would be capable of monitoring heart rate, sleep quality, and track physical activities similar to the Galaxy Watch.

